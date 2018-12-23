Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 383 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 511 cut down and sold stock positions in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 332.04 million shares, down from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Automatic Data Processing Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 64 to 66 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 461 Increased: 263 New Position: 120.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (IPG) stake by 47.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired 18,100 shares as Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (IPG)’s stock rose 0.35%. The Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 56,337 shares with $1.29M value, up from 38,237 last quarter. Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc now has $7.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 9.57M shares traded or 80.42% up from the average. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 13.42% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 29/03/2018 – Huge CEO Aaron Shapiro to Leave the IPG Digital Agency; 16/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Named PRWeek Global Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 Awards; 24/04/2018 – Interpublic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for lmmunity Charm™ Campaign; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names Three New Agency Partners to its Roster; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for Immunity Charm™ Campaign; 27/04/2018 – CARE & McCann Health Launch “Pay the Price” Website for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.53 million for 26.56 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $32.46 million activity.

Cincinnati Indemnity Co holds 27.33% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for 48,100 shares. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd owns 3.51 million shares or 13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. has 11.65% invested in the company for 4.03 million shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Casualty Co has invested 8.94% in the stock. Capital Counsel Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 769,363 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Salad of Econ Data for Healthy Markets: ADP, Claims & More – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “ADP to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on January 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing Becomes Oversold – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – PWB, ADP, VMW, NVDA – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

The stock decreased 3.78% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 4.35 million shares traded or 85.03% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.88 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization Services. It has a 32.32 P/E ratio. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 12,200 shares to 12,303 valued at $749,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) stake by 3,400 shares and now owns 15,457 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was reduced too.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.44 million activity. Carter-Miller Jocelyn sold $203,001 worth of stock or 8,735 shares. The insider GREENIAUS H JOHN sold $117,504. Mergenthaler Frank had sold 50,000 shares worth $1.12 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold IPG shares while 150 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 373.56 million shares or 0.04% less from 373.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Serv Networks Limited Liability Co owns 947 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp accumulated 0.01% or 1,042 shares. Moreover, Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Bp Public Ltd Co has 53,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Westport Asset owns 20,000 shares. Citigroup owns 64,236 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mariner Lc reported 9,547 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 3.20 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dnb Asset Management As, Norway-based fund reported 43,700 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Liability Company owns 162,600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 4,757 were accumulated by Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And reported 305,564 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0.05% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.04 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.03% stake.

Among 5 analysts covering Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Interpublic Gr of Cos had 5 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) on Thursday, September 20 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 25. The stock of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 24. Citigroup maintained The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) rating on Friday, October 19. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $28 target.

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IPG to Host National Day of Understanding Focused on Issues of Race, Ethnicity and Inclusion – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Research Report Identifies Choice Hotels International, salesforce.com, inc, Hormel Foods, Interpublic Group of Companies, United Continental, and Activision Blizzard with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend NYSE:IPG – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Interpublic Group +2.8% after beat driven by broad growth – Seeking Alpha” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acxiom closes sale of most of business to IPG – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2018.