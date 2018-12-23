Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 27.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 97,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 262,311 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.63M, down from 359,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 7.89M shares traded or 149.53% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 30.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.42 million, up from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45M shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 15.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.67 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 12.11 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.04% EPS growth.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 4,591 shares to 68,642 shares, valued at $22.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 224,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 988,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FedEx, UPS prep for delivery blitz – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why FedEx and UPS Stocks — and Amazon — Are Dropping Today – Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “Reminder: You’re Nearly Out of Time to Order Christmas Gifts Online – Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Street’s Reaction To FedEx’s Q2 Earnings, Guidance (NYSE:FDX) – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Offers Consumers Incentives To Make Holiday Shipping Easier And More Convenient – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley reinitiated United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Tuesday, February 23 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Aegis Capital on Wednesday, February 8. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 26 with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 5 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 27. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 22 to “Neutral”. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, September 1.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $828,076 activity. On Wednesday, August 22 the insider Willis George sold $523,218.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.89% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rothschild Inv Corporation Il stated it has 73,666 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,313 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc has 0.2% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.18 million shares. Independent Investors accumulated 30,211 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Sarasin & Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 262,311 shares. Pettee holds 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 2,400 shares. Benchmark accumulated 0.16% or 1,800 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 19,023 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Professional Advisory Services Inc stated it has 2.77% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Keystone Planning invested in 42,139 shares. 70,246 are held by Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Il. Art Advisors Limited holds 18,330 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.14% or 13,364 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.15M shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $16.70 million activity. On Monday, December 3 HOFFMEISTER JAMES H sold $325,541 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2,252 shares.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by Bank of America. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 28 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, February 2 with “Overweight”. The rating was reinitiated by UBS on Friday, May 18 with “Neutral”. On Friday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, January 4 with “Buy”. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 23 by Cowen & Co. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Outperform” rating.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth by 77,700 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Real Estat by 54,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 728,329 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLB).