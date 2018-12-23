Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 1788.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 672,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 709,684 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.78 million, up from 37,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 32.48M shares traded or 131.64% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 38.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 2,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,379 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17 million, down from 5,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $256.55. About 3.74 million shares traded or 136.54% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 02/05/2018 – LMT: @BuckSexton military c130 just crashed in Savanna Ga – ! $LMT; 26/04/2018 – Three U.S. senators move to block F-35 transfers to Turkey; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Soto: Rep. Soto Congratulates Lockheed Martin Corp. on $3.5 billion Army Contract; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sides With Trump Tariffs on China Espionage Threat; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – LOCKHEED MARTIN IS PRIME CONTRACTOR OF AWARD WITH CUBIC BEING A MAJOR SUBCONTRACTOR; 17/04/2018 – SOME OF WORLD’S LARGEST THREATS ARE SPACE-BASED: LOCKHEED CEO; 26/04/2018 – Ascent’s Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year; 26/04/2018 – MATTIS: WORKING WITH LOCKHEED TO CUT PURCHASE, SUPPORT COSTS; 11/04/2018 – Ankit Panda: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 20/04/2018 – ABS-CBN News Channel: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $13.89 million activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A sold 25,000 shares worth $8.09M. Tanner Bruce L sold 11,203 shares worth $3.46M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sadoff Management Lc owns 791 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Chemical National Bank holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 8,014 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0.11% or 1.27M shares. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated holds 1.95% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 438,178 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,565 shares. Lyons Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,590 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 9,164 shares. Atria Investments Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,431 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset, Japan-based fund reported 19,172 shares. Cambridge Inc stated it has 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,497 shares. Cutter & Co Brokerage Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Stearns Svcs has 0.08% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,068 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 1.17% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Rothschild Partners Lc invested 2.22% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 0.93% or $0.04 from last year’s $4.3 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.23B for 14.78 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.14 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.56% negative EPS growth.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $343.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 8,715 shares to 116,136 shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 100,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Lockheed combat ship hits key milestone, possibly triggering more work here – Orlando Business Journal” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Could Lockheed Martin’s Leverage Be Taking It Down General Electric’s Dangerous Path? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lockheed Martin declares $2.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Next Air Force Fighter Could Be a Budget-Buster – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Secures Multi-Year F-35 Lock Assemblies Contract from Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corporation had 101 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, January 29 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Tuesday, January 30. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $410.0 target. On Wednesday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $377 target in Wednesday, July 25 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 27. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 23 with “Hold”. Drexel maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, October 21. Drexel has “Buy” rating and $229 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PBF) by 9,475 shares to 66,185 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caci International Inc Cl A (NYSE:CACI) by 6,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,315 shares, and cut its stake in Moelis & Co Cl A (NYSE:MC).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $22.51 million activity. MARK LARRY M sold $3.74M worth of stock. 45,400 shares were sold by HAYS ED, worth $2.25 million. Another trade for 54,200 shares valued at $2.63M was made by CRESPO FRANCISCO on Monday, November 5. LONG ROBERT EDWARD sold 15,000 shares worth $729,768. RIVERA ALFREDO sold 25,000 shares worth $1.20M. $411,000 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by DINKINS JAMES L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 137,946 are held by Monarch Capital Mgmt. Fernwood Invest Ltd invested in 4,442 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Symons holds 246,581 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp invested in 148,112 shares. State Street has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Atlas Browninc owns 25,194 shares. Cap City Trust Fl reported 882,254 shares stake. Harvest Inc reported 4,341 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 6,504 shares in its portfolio. Colony Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 31,051 shares in its portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 85,622 shares. Janney Management Ltd Company owns 682,069 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Exchange Management holds 5,302 shares. Wheatland Advisors invested in 25,350 shares or 0.88% of the stock. 23,263 were accumulated by Magnetar Finance Lc.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Facebook Stock Is Compelling for Long-Term Investors – Investorplace.com” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca-Cola: FAST Fundamental Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is Coca-Cola a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Implications of a CRON-MO Deal Are Enormous â€” For All Pot Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “This Dog Of The Dow Is No Mutt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2018.