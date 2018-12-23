Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 53.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 550,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 477,818 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $165.31M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $256.55. About 3.74M shares traded or 136.54% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 31/03/2018 – German Tornado jet may be unsuitable for NATO missions – report; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed shrugs off F-35 spat to lift outlook; 20/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers First HC-130J Combat King II To California Air National Guard; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Sees Higher Sales as F-35 Sidesteps Fight With Pentagon; 20/04/2018 – Annette Nicholson: – U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp plans to offer Japan a stealth fighter design based on its; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 579.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 1.83 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $181.52 million, up from 315,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49 million shares traded or 249.10% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 0.93% or $0.04 from last year’s $4.3 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.23B for 14.78 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.14 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Says it was Awarded $108 Million for IRST21 Sensor System – StreetInsider.com” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Defending Your Lockheed Martin Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Names Kenneth R. Possenriede EVP and CFO; Bruce L. Tanner to Retire – StreetInsider.com” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Could Lockheed Martin’s Leverage Be Taking It Down General Electric’s Dangerous Path? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $13.89 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $8.09 million was sold by HEWSON MARILLYN A. Lavan Maryanne also sold $2.35 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $44.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (NYSE:COL) by 1.47 million shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $286.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 71,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 605,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Among 24 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corporation had 101 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 2 with “Underweight”. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Buy” on Thursday, September 3. On Wednesday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, May 22. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 24. As per Tuesday, May 31, the company rating was downgraded by Berenberg. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, January 12 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Friday, August 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $289.0 target. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, August 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 26 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.7% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bessemer Gp invested in 514,607 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Raymond James Na reported 27,437 shares. Dt Invest Ptnrs Ltd Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 642 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 0.36% or 277,743 shares. Moreover, Verity And Verity Limited Liability Corp has 1.94% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 23,211 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 608,530 shares. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Nj holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt reported 1,325 shares. 10,757 were reported by James Investment Inc. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.33% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 1.11 million shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,885 shares. 24,718 are held by Franklin Street Nc. Alethea Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,677 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Ltd reported 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike taps Coca-Cola vet to head Converse – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Nike, JD.com, and Air Transport Services Group Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks To Watch For December 21, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Nike Leads Dow After Rock-Solid Q2 Report: A Sell-Side Roundup – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Dividend Stocks That Just Boosted Their Payouts – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $28.37 million activity. Krane Hilary K sold $3.06 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Thursday, July 5. Matheson Monique S. also sold $1.45 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares. SPRUNK ERIC D sold $11.86M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, June 29. On Wednesday, September 19 the insider RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold $1.36 million. Shares for $448,774 were sold by Hill Elliott.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 22,205 shares to 97,200 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,422 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).