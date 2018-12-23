Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased Carmax Inc (KMX) stake by 21.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc acquired 6,602 shares as Carmax Inc (KMX)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Kornitzer Capital Management Inc holds 37,403 shares with $2.79M value, up from 30,801 last quarter. Carmax Inc now has $10.30B valuation. The stock increased 3.95% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.96. About 7.55M shares traded or 284.12% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has declined 6.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased Praxair Inc (PX) stake by 71.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc acquired 212,338 shares as Praxair Inc (PX)’s stock 0.00%. The Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc holds 507,638 shares with $81.59M value, up from 295,300 last quarter. Praxair Inc now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 100.00% or $164.5 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 57.37M shares traded or 1439.58% up from the average. Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PX News: 08/03/2018 – LINDE LING.DE SAYS COMPLETION OF MERGER WITH PRAXAIR STILL PLANNED FOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/03/2018 Linde: Completion of Praxair Deal Still Expected in 2H; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 20/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 20); 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – Praxair Sees 2Q EPS $1.67-EPS $1.72; 15/05/2018 – Praxair Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes for the Fourth Straight Year; 26/04/2018 – PRAXAIR CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO DELIVER LINDE COST SYNERGIES; 23/05/2018 – Praxair Announces TruForm™ AMbition Grant Recipients; 08/03/2018 – LINDE LING.DE , PRAXAIR PX.N HAVE ASKED FOR FIRST-ROUND BIDS BY END-MARCH FOR PLANNED DIVESTITURES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold KMX shares while 164 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 161.14 million shares or 2.35% less from 165.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Barr E S has 2.41% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 327,930 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 457,689 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 21,200 shares. Element Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 108,835 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 9,838 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 35,611 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.02% or 134,063 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 375,440 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,165 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt reported 5,075 shares stake. Jefferies Gp Ltd holds 52,708 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id, Idaho-based fund reported 70 shares. Gulf International National Bank (Uk) owns 0.05% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 56,360 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Beacon Finance Grp has 5,300 shares.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) stake by 24,686 shares to 87,195 valued at $17.39M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Amphenol Cp (NYSE:APH) stake by 93,610 shares and now owns 174,545 shares. Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was reduced too.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For December 21, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turns Lower; MICT Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “What’s Sending Carvana Shares 10% Lower Tuesday? – The Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Time To Connect The Dots – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $30.09 million activity. 37,500 shares were sold by FOLLIARD THOMAS J, worth $2.90 million. Shares for $281,957 were sold by Lyski James on Tuesday, June 26. Another trade for 6,884 shares valued at $523,597 was made by MARGOLIN ERIC M on Tuesday, June 26. Wilson Charles Joseph had sold 5,938 shares worth $451,763. Cafritz Diane L had sold 20,351 shares worth $1.53M. Daniels Jon G sold $1.40M worth of stock or 18,484 shares. $645,477 worth of stock was sold by Shamim Mohammad on Wednesday, June 27.

Among 6 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CarMax had 7 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on Monday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, June 25, the company rating was downgraded by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 27 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, June 25. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 25.

Another recent and important Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Market Selloff – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 390,926 shares to 667,679 valued at $19.67M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Coca Cola Co (Call) (NYSE:KO) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 283,500 shares. Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Praxair (NYSE:PX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Praxair had 4 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 11. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 30 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, July 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 49 investors sold PX shares while 302 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 226 raised stakes. 200.17 million shares or 14.76% less from 234.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kbc Nv holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) for 132,673 shares. Veritas Investment Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 600 shares. Oakworth Capital has 0.01% invested in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) for 165 shares. Sei Invs Company accumulated 145,758 shares or 0.08% of the stock. North Carolina-based Atria Invests Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 577,298 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Ghp Advisors has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Chevy Chase Tru invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). 84,929 are held by Mufg Americas Holding Corp. Papp L Roy & holds 0.06% or 2,040 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc reported 3,070 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.18% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX).