Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 2.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,868 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.57 million, up from 149,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 3.60M shares traded or 92.82% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 565.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 152,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 179,227 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.95 million, up from 26,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 5.36M shares traded or 137.90% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 8.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $926.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend App Etf (VIG) by 4,219 shares to 9,975 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,555 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Among 19 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Illinois Tool Works Inc has $210.0 highest and $85 lowest target. $150.11’s average target is 21.02% above currents $124.04 stock price. Illinois Tool Works Inc had 105 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Seaport Global given on Thursday, October 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 25 by Seaport Global. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 2 with “Equal-Weight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Monday, April 16. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $162 target. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Goldman Sachs downgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Monday, November 21 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 10 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Thursday, July 21. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, June 23 to “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Thursday, January 25 with “Hold” rating.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $22.31 million activity. SANTI ERNEST SCOTT sold $14.50M worth of stock or 108,885 shares.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23% NYSE:ITW – GlobeNewswire” on April 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ITW Delivers $1.97 Earnings per Share, up 17% NYSE:ITW – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ITW Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2018. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Trade War Losers Set to Become Big 2019 Winners – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tariffs And Trade Wars Have Brought Illinois Tool Works Back To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability owns 24,425 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Serv Inc invested in 0.13% or 982,007 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Company accumulated 37,430 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Liability owns 2,670 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Covington has 0.12% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 13,365 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt invested in 66,869 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 508,387 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Legacy Private Com stated it has 3,410 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.16% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Nomura Asset Management owns 55,316 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical accumulated 1,404 shares. Security Trust Commerce has 0.01% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Barbara Oil holds 1.25% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. 13,546 are owned by Bb&T Corp.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $7.21 million activity. $559,389 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was sold by Gibbs David W. On Thursday, November 1 the insider Skeans Tracy L sold $148,611. Eaton Roger G. had sold 44,823 shares worth $4.06 million. Catlett Scott sold $67,050 worth of stock or 745 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold YUM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 3.21% less from 217.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management Inc has invested 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Fort LP has 0.9% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, St Johns Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.54% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 7,879 shares. First Personal Financial Services stated it has 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). The Missouri-based Duncker Streett & has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). First State Bank reported 4,600 shares stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0.03% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Da Davidson And Commerce holds 0.14% or 84,735 shares. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 5,504 shares. Family Firm reported 2,419 shares stake. Hightower Advisors Ltd invested in 0.03% or 44,145 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc owns 47,921 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.09% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cibc World Mkts Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 4,130 shares. Centurylink Invest Management holds 0.57% or 17,556 shares.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pizza Hut makes a strong online play – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yum Brands sends Pizza Hut down healthier path – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “As Chick-fil-A surges, McDonaldâ€™s and Wendyâ€™s are under threat – MarketWatch” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Ugly Yum China Stock Is Likely to Fall Further – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Yum China’s stock plunges to pace NYSE decliners after report suitor has dropped interest – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 70,991 shares to 10,343 shares, valued at $771,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 50,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,143 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT).