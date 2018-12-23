Loeb Partners Corporation decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 27.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 64,600 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 19.66%. The Loeb Partners Corporation holds 169,100 shares with $4.99M value, down from 233,700 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $229.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80 million shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: NUMBER OF BOFA MANAGERS HAS DECLINED 25% VS 3YRS AGO; 08/03/2018 – Marietta Daily: Bank of America to lay off 103 at Kennesaw office; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America, Goldman Clash on Aussie as Rate Views Diverge; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Bank of America Energy Investment Banker Wheeler; 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Add 300 Advisers in Expansion of Merrill Edge; 14/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Consumer Banking Rev $9B, Up 9%; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-BAML names Bernie Mensah as head of EMEA business – FT; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as European head resigns

New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 139 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 153 decreased and sold positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 320.67 million shares, up from 307.94 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding New York Community Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 40 Reduced: 113 Increased: 86 New Position: 53.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company has market cap of $4.31 billion. The firm offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. It has a 10.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 1.95% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. for 6.00 million shares. Hourglass Capital Llc owns 490,467 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphamark Advisors Llc has 1.23% invested in the company for 294,685 shares. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. has invested 1.21% in the stock. General American Investors Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.18 million shares.

Analysts await New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYCB’s profit will be $93.16 million for 11.55 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by New York Community Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: "CI Can Am Small Cap Fund Buys 3 Stocks – GuruFocus.com" on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "New York Community Bank: What Are Investors So Afraid Of? – Seeking Alpha" published on August 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "New York Community Bank: The Bear Case Is Fully Priced In (And Then Some) – Seeking Alpha" on November 05, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 11.75M shares traded or 56.97% up from the average. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) has declined 27.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.02% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28 billion for 9.13 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Bank Of America: Bulls Vs. Bears – Seeking Alpha" on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Bank Of America: Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha" published on December 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: "Despite Bad News, Bank of America Stock Still Is a Buy – Investorplace.com" on December 06, 2018.

