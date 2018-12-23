Loews Corp increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 64.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Loews Corp acquired 141,000 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock declined 26.98%. The Loews Corp holds 361,000 shares with $21.13 million value, up from 220,000 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $10.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 10.85M shares traded or 135.35% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) stake by 30.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc acquired 6,909 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX)’s stock declined 16.60%. The Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc holds 29,462 shares with $3.30 million value, up from 22,553 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New Com now has $51.71B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 13.77M shares traded or 67.01% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. LONG MARK P also sold $1.77M worth of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Monday, July 30. MASSENGILL MATTHEW E also sold $80,148 worth of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) shares.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Get Rid of Western Digital (WDC) Stock – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Western Digital (WDC) Doomed to Have a Terrible 2019 Too? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: PDFS, VRTX, WDC – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “54 Top Nasdaq December Dividend Dears By Yield, Upside, And Net Gains – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Near a 6-Year Low, Is Western Digital a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 16 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Western Digital had 20 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by BMO Capital Markets. Benchmark downgraded Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Friday, October 26 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Longbow on Friday, October 26. On Monday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 26. Loop Capital downgraded Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Monday, October 29. Loop Capital has “Hold” rating and $42 target. Standpoint Research upgraded Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Tuesday, July 10 to “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna on Tuesday, November 20 to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Monday, October 1 to “Neutral”.

Loews Corp decreased Hewlett Packard Ente stake by 105,000 shares to 377,112 valued at $6.15M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Laureate Education I stake by 55,000 shares and now owns 345,000 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Portolan Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 32,319 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 496,234 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.55% or 173,965 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 44,810 shares. First Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 1.63M shares. Ironwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.54% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 13,190 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 32,741 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aull Monroe Mgmt Corp holds 4,600 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.01% or 70,647 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc stated it has 27,600 shares. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 730,649 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 379,576 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Synovus reported 11,648 shares stake. Next Fincl Grp has invested 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 97,492 are held by Grimes And.

Among 13 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. TJX Companies had 18 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 31 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 22. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Tuesday, June 26. Deutsche Bank maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Monday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $58 target in Wednesday, November 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 22 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 8,870 shares to 89,805 valued at $7.40 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) stake by 29,668 shares and now owns 178,345 shares. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) was reduced too.