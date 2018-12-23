King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 68.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 143,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 353,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.47M, up from 209,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $78.59. About 2.10M shares traded or 144.51% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (LECO) by 52.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 51,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,004 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.96 million, down from 98,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 570,155 shares traded or 31.92% up from the average. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 12.65% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 13/03/2018 Lincoln Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q EPS 92c; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Lincoln Electric; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Lincoln Electric System, NE 2018 Revenue Bnds ‘AA’; 19/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Board Declares Dividend; 23/04/2018 – LINCOLN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.10, EST. $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Adj EPS $1.10

Among 15 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $5.06 million activity.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 14,840 shares to 63,600 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 70,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 883,490 shares, and cut its stake in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold LOGM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 5,977 shares. Sei Investments invested in 66,129 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Ascend Capital Llc, California-based fund reported 70,130 shares. Bailard has 12,630 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Com owns 151,516 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Group Incorporated Llp reported 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 527,384 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 90,664 shares. Qs Llc reported 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 996 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Natixis LP reported 66,480 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Analysts await Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 18.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.01 per share. LECO’s profit will be $77.34M for 15.79 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.33, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold LECO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 43.80 million shares or 3.29% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 177,500 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Lc holds 0% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) or 4,803 shares. 26,459 are held by Suntrust Banks Inc. Rmb Cap Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Sit Assocs Inc owns 12,785 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability reported 18,365 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability reported 0% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Morgan Stanley reported 208,775 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 61,144 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 2,694 shares. Duncker Streett Comm Inc reported 70 shares. Aperio Grp has 0.01% invested in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) for 16,863 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 157,649 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,348 shares to 9,965 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Among 14 analysts covering Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive.

