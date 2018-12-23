Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 115.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 83,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.68M, up from 71,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 7.83 million shares traded or 56.88% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 63.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 90,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,138 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.31M, down from 142,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 4.02M shares traded or 36.70% up from the average. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 19.95% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.95% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH FROM AVAILABLE RESERVES; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – DEMAND FOR RECYCLED FERROUS MATERIAL FROM DOMESTIC STEEL SECTOR INCREASED IN QUARTER; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel Industry’s Growth, Competitiveness and; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel lndustry’s Growth, Competitiveness and Innovation; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – BELIEVES PRICING MOMENTUM AND IMPROVING STEEL CONSUMPTION WILL CONTINUE DURING YEAR; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Among 33 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Electronic Arts had 120 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, October 11. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Wednesday, February 1. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $94 target. Benchmark maintained the shares of EA in report on Monday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Jefferies maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Friday, July 28. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $13500 target. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135.0 target in Tuesday, October 3 report. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, August 31 by UBS.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) by 261,000 shares to 3.24 million shares, valued at $45.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (Put) (NYSE:TOL).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts Are Down in 2018 – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Command & Conquer: Rivals Launches Worldwide, Brings Competitive Real-Time Strategy Excitement to Mobile – Business Wire” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oppenheimer reassured on EA pipeline after CFO meeting – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Moves -1.12%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Down 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 32 sales for $22.11 million activity. On Thursday, September 20 the insider Schatz Jacob J. sold $113,420. 10,500 shares were sold by Jorgensen Blake J, worth $974,270 on Tuesday, November 6. Shares for $278,347 were sold by PROBST LAWRENCE F III. Wilson Andrew also sold $3.84 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, July 2. 1,250 shares were sold by Miele Laura, worth $176,905. Soderlund Patrick had sold 5,000 shares worth $565,568.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department stated it has 770 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alyeska Invest Gru LP invested in 1.44M shares or 2.05% of the stock. 50,008 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.43% or 27,750 shares. Bb&T owns 9,455 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cap Guardian holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3,883 shares. Waratah Advisors Ltd holds 35,084 shares. The Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd (Wy) has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 193,706 shares. Valley Advisers stated it has 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cap Rech Global Investors holds 0.03% or 757,930 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 8,114 shares. Ionic Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il holds 0.01% or 2,750 shares. 404,475 are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board.

Among 19 analysts covering Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Steel Dynamics Inc. had 86 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 30 by Jefferies. Bank of America maintained the shares of STLD in report on Friday, October 20 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on Thursday, April 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, November 14 by Rosenblatt. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, January 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, January 13. The stock of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 20. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, December 6 by Berenberg. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 23 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Longbow to “Buy” on Wednesday, December 20.

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Steel Dynamics issues below consensus Q3 earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Steel Dynamics: Forget The Rest, Own The Best – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Steel Dynamics – Forged For Strength – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2018. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Steel Dynamics To Build New Organic Flat Roll Steel Mill – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Steel Stocks That Have a Killer Advantage – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 44 investors sold STLD shares while 159 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 181.83 million shares or 2.07% less from 185.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. World Asset Management, Michigan-based fund reported 13,175 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 574,277 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 597,354 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And invested in 0.05% or 283,262 shares. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Finance Architects Incorporated has 0% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,300 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Company reported 4,008 shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt owns 2.59M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eventide Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.25% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 32,539 shares. Private Wealth accumulated 21,050 shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 11,619 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 17,916 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 0.05% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $548.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 48,325 shares to 91,811 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 9,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).