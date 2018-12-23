Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 24.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 10,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,143 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.64M, up from 43,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 3.60M shares traded or 92.79% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 8.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 534,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.95% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6.97 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $474.14M, up from 6.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.23. About 4.98M shares traded or 67.12% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 3.76% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Illinois Tool Works: Treat The Pullback As A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Illinois Tool Works: Buy Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. British Columbia Inv Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 97,541 shares. Old Point Finance Ser N A holds 0.12% or 1,332 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has 7,524 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 4,877 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested in 0% or 1,972 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 325 shares. Capital Invest Services Of America Inc holds 109,443 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth owns 50 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 70,694 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 800 shares. Farmers Trust Com accumulated 0.07% or 1,789 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 5,433 shares. Baldwin Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 1,700 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii owns 17,201 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,947 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Illinois Tool Works Inc had 105 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Bank of America on Monday, December 11 with “Buy”. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, August 7 by Evercore. Citigroup initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 21 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ITW in report on Monday, June 26 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, December 5 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley initiated the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, January 13 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, September 3 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 24 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, October 23.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $371.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,036 shares to 61,668 shares, valued at $13.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 25,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,110 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI).

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $22.31 million activity. Shares for $14.50M were sold by SANTI ERNEST SCOTT.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.14 million activity. RICE LINDA JOHNSON also sold $33,260 worth of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) on Thursday, July 19. On Friday, October 26 Hewitt Dennis E. sold $14,006 worth of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 200 shares.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $20.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.63M shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $182.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 259,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FleishmanHillard Launches Tech Trends 2019 Report – PRNewswire” on December 18, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Why Omnicom Is More Attractive Than WPP – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Turning Challenge Into Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 17 analysts covering Omnicom (NYSE:OMC), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Omnicom had 54 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 11. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 6. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 14 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Monday, July 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, September 11. Wells Fargo maintained Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) on Thursday, January 18 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, January 2, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 31 report. The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 17.