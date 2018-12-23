Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) stake by 607% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Longwood Capital Partners Llc acquired 303,500 shares as Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS)’s stock declined 44.41%. The Longwood Capital Partners Llc holds 353,500 shares with $5.83M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Coherus Biosciences Inc now has $588.42 million valuation. The stock decreased 7.98% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 1.64 million shares traded or 111.50% up from the average. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has risen 17.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 08/03/2018 STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – ANTICIPATE EUROPEAN APPROVAL OPINION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 FOR CHS-1701; 09/04/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 02/04/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 21/05/2018 – Coherus Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk

Dollar General Corp (DG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 286 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 250 sold and reduced their stakes in Dollar General Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 235.66 million shares, down from 238.45 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dollar General Corp in top ten positions was flat from 13 to 13 for the same number . Sold All: 36 Reduced: 214 Increased: 191 New Position: 95.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 4.24 million shares traded or 61.91% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (DG) has risen 13.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48

Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl holds 7.29% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation for 1.03 million shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc owns 264,593 shares or 6.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd has 5.28% invested in the company for 9.78 million shares. The Michigan-based Provident Investment Management Inc. has invested 4.63% in the stock. Kdi Capital Partners Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 129,687 shares.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has market cap of $26.22 billion. The firm offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. It has a 14.72 P/E ratio. It also provides seasonal products, including decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery products, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware products, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products consisting of kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen products, beds, and bath soft goods.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Let’s Talk About Dollar General – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. retailers prep for new tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About Dollar General Corp. (DG) Anymore – Yahoo News” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Game Plan For The Week – Cramer’s Mad Money (11/30/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.50 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.17, from 2.28 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 14 investors sold CHRS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 59.61 million shares or 3.17% more from 57.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern invested 0% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Hound Ltd Company holds 0.77% or 2.01 million shares. 670,000 are held by Rock Springs Cap Mngmt L P. Apollo Mgmt Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Axa owns 408,883 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Temasek (Private) reported 6.56M shares stake. Sectoral Asset Management reported 27,987 shares stake. Macquarie Group Inc holds 0.01% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) or 430,300 shares. 230,796 are owned by Svcs Automobile Association. State Street stated it has 2.18M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 2.68 million shares. Huntington National Bank reported 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Platinum Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 137,000 shares.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased Iridex Corp (NASDAQ:IRIX) stake by 52,500 shares to 1.95M valued at $12.37M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Kadmon Hldgs Inc stake by 1.67M shares and now owns 7.40 million shares. Ascendis Pharma A S was reduced too.

More notable recent Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Coherus BioSciences (CHRS): Moving Average Crossover Alert – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Virtu Financial, Fate Therapeutics, Tandem Diabetes Care, Eli Lilly, Griffon, and Coherus BioSciences â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “XLRN On Watch, BPMC Makes An Imprint, Osteoporosis Drug Evenity Faces FDA Panel – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Coherus Biosciences Rose Over 21% Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2018.