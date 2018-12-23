Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) stake by 0.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp acquired 12,989 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)’s stock declined 11.21%. The Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp holds 1.79 million shares with $137.92 million value, up from 1.77M last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions now has $34.79B valuation. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.09. About 10.21 million shares traded or 171.04% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased Spectra Energy Partners Lp (SEP) stake by 11.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 13,974 shares as Spectra Energy Partners Lp (SEP)’s stock declined 6.88%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 102,561 shares with $3.66 million value, down from 116,535 last quarter. Spectra Energy Partners Lp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 100.00% or $35.4 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 21.57M shares traded or 1876.53% up from the average. Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) has declined 14.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SEP News: 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 09/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION $0.75125/UNIT; 23/04/2018 – FDA: Voluntary Medical Device Safety Alert: SPECTRA OPTIA APHERESIS SYSTEM Posted: 4/23/2018; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 16/03/2018 – SEP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT FROM FERC POLICY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SEP shares while 60 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 50.07 million shares or 0.34% more from 49.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.02% in Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP). Mai Cap holds 0.04% or 22,046 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation accumulated 0.28% or 98,200 shares. 75,085 are owned by Cohen And Steers. Ota Financial Gp Ltd Partnership has 42,660 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 12,035 shares stake. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0% invested in Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) for 9,557 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Co Tn reported 0% of its portfolio in Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 17,053 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) for 31,975 shares. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 260,874 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 0.02% in Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) or 15,215 shares. Naples Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 16,850 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt reported 8,100 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt has 0.79% invested in Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) for 5.40M shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Spectra Energy Partners had 5 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, August 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 6. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 13.

Analysts await Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 1.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.82 per share. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Spectra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.67% EPS growth.

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) stake by 11,439 shares to 34,750 valued at $1.60M in 2018Q3. It also upped Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) stake by 4,748 shares and now owns 6,228 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based M&T Bancorporation Corp has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 0.61% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 425,566 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc holds 1,843 shares. Capstone Investment Ltd Com holds 0% or 5,596 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 13,489 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co accumulated 34,194 shares. Haverford Tru Company holds 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 3,560 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Llc reported 121,168 shares stake. 116,088 are owned by Smith Salley & Assocs. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Connecticut-based Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ameriprise holds 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 689,209 shares. Wealthtrust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 16,494 shares. Stack Financial Mngmt reported 189,941 shares.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 112,445 shares to 1.63M valued at $92.42M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) stake by 10,165 shares and now owns 1.40M shares. Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 11 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. Cowen & Co downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, November 26 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform” on Friday, November 2. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Monday, November 26. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by JP Morgan. On Friday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.