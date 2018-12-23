Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Lowes Companies (LOW) by 1.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 44 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,509 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $288.08M, up from 2,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Lowes Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07 million shares traded or 50.58% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 70.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 80,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.72 million, down from 113,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 5.33M shares traded or 29.89% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 273 shares worth $29,407. $880,200 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by ROGERS BRIAN C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fincl stated it has 1.10M shares. Nomura Holdings reported 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 78,500 were reported by Shelter Retirement Plan. Penobscot holds 0.19% or 7,737 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 13,928 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Verition Fund Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 3,408 shares. Virtu Lc stated it has 29,148 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1.22 million were reported by Pggm. Fca Corp Tx owns 1.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 24,379 shares. Massachusetts-based Liberty Mutual Group Incorporated Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Granite Invest has 0.04% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6,000 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability accumulated 94,372 shares.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $534.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 50 shares to 31,227 shares, valued at $2.01B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,971 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,128 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $456.90 million for 10.87 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.71% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $284.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mongodb Inc by 39,437 shares to 189,406 shares, valued at $15.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 53,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.