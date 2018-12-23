Lowe’s Companies (LOW) to pay $0.48 on Feb 6, 2019; American Realty Trust (ARL) Has 1.11 Sentiment

American Realty Trust Inc (ARL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -8.89, from 10 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 10 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 9 reduced and sold their equity positions in American Realty Trust Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 261,058 shares, down from 501,060 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding American Realty Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) is expected to pay $0.48 on Feb 6, 2019. (NYSE:LOW) shareholders before Jan 22, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Lowe’s Companies Inc’s current price of $87.64 translates into 0.55% yield. Lowe’s Companies Inc’s dividend has Jan 23, 2019 as record date. Nov 9, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07M shares traded or 50.52% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 22 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 23 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, October 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $125 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 24. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 23. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 23 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 23. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Monday, October 15. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was downgraded by Gordon Haskett.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. WARDELL LISA W bought 273 shares worth $29,407. Shares for $880,200 were bought by ROGERS BRIAN C on Friday, November 23. Shares for $1.80 million were sold by CROOM MARSHALL A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold Lowe's Companies, Inc. shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Century Companies has 14,437 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt Incorporated has 13,030 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Llc invested in 41,497 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Choate Investment Advsr has 0.08% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 68,153 are owned by Tctc Hldgs Limited Com. Alta Ltd Liability holds 219,956 shares. Washington Tru State Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 936 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 817,608 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 135 shares. Cullinan Associates holds 0.92% or 110,291 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc owns 4,889 shares. Halsey Associates Ct stated it has 0.24% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Invesco Limited accumulated 6.33 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. 1St Source Bancorp accumulated 0.11% or 12,073 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Lowe's Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement firm in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $70.37 billion. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It has a 19.54 P/E ratio. The firm provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 11,167 shares traded or 452.27% up from the average. American Realty Investors, Inc. (ARL) has risen 23.83% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500.

