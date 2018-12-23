Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 11.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 12,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.04 million, up from 109,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07 million shares traded or 50.52% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 1,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,502 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.63M, down from 22,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple bolsters news offering with Texture magazines app; 05/03/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper 13-inch MacBook Air during the second quarter, according to KGI Securities; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Apple and lemon; 19/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Grading the rumors — assessing #Apple’s possible releases at the Chicago event on March 27; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 04/05/2018 – Kansas lawmakers pass adoption bill critics say biased against gay couples; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold 15,652 shares worth $2.98M.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 20,725 shares to 538,096 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 9,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,681 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

