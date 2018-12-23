Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased its stake in Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) by 14.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc bought 1,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,247 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.48M, up from 12,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Loxo Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $127.8. About 433,910 shares traded or 25.24% up from the average. Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) has risen 70.01% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LOXO News: 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $LOXO-292 RET data 69% ORR (22/32) in RET fusion+ pts -; 22/04/2018 – DJ Loxo Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOXO); 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 29/05/2018 – BAYER BAYGn.DE SAYS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS LAROTRECTINIB NEW DRUG APPLICATION AND GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW; 26/03/2018 – Bayer and Loxo Oncology Are Jointly Developing Larotrectinib; 08/05/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $1.22; 26/03/2018 – Bayer Announces Completion of Rolling Submission of New Drug Application in the U.S. for Larotrectinib for the Treatment of TRK Fusion Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Interesting night — The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more $JNCE $LOXO $BPMC $NVS etc; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 66,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 443,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $73.01M, up from 377,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – While it’s unlikely the Vice President of Social Good would be called upon for custodial services, Naomi Gleit’s apparent willingness is indicative of the mission-driven mentality that keeps Facebook executives from leaving, even amid months of scandal; 27/03/2018 – Palantir worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytica, Wylie claims; 27/03/2018 – Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower behind the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data scandal, is set to appear in front of U.K. lawmakers on Tuesday; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shuffles Management Team; 20/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS SINCE EARLY LAST YEAR CO HAS COOPERATED WITH THE ICO ON MULTIPLE LINES OF ENQUIRY, INCLUDING MOST RECENTLY ON FACEBOOK DATA; 26/03/2018 – The FTC confirms it’s investigating Facebook and its data practices; 01/05/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook to add dating service, says Zuckerberg; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook to research ad-free subscription-based version- Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – FTC SAYS TAKING RECENT PRESS REPORTS ON FACEBOOK VERY SERIOUSLY; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief To Exit: Report — MarketWatch

