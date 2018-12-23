LPS Brasil – Consultoria de ImÃ³veis S.A. (LPSB3) Jumped 2.07% on Dec 22

Shares of LPS Brasil – Consultoria de ImÃ³veis S.A. (BVMF:LPSB3) last traded at 5.92, representing a move of 2.07%, or 0.12 per share, on volume of 925,700 shares. After opening the trading day at 5.71, shares of LPS Brasil – Consultoria de ImÃ³veis S.A. traded in a close range. LPS Brasil – Consultoria de ImÃ³veis S.A. currently has a total float of 125.65 million shares and on average sees 455,120 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 2.55 and high of 6.25.

BM&F Bovespa: A Powerful South American Stock Exchange

The Brazilian Mercantile and Futures (BM&F) Bovespa is one of the oldest stock exchanges in the world, serving as Brazil's primary stock exchange since August 23, 1890. It had always been a public entity tightly overseen by the government until its privatization in 2007. As one of the biggest stock exchanges in the world, the BM&F Bovespa has global offices located in Shanghai, London, and New York City (NYC).

Getting to Know the Brazilian Equity Market

The BM&F Bovespa had first adopted electronic trading in 1972. The Mega Bolsa, an optimized electronic trading system, had replaced the first one in 1997.

During the late 1970s, the BM&F Bovespa had also implemented the Private System of Telephone Trading, a new trading system that allows investors and brokers alike to conduct transactions via telephone calls.

In 1999, a convenient online trading system had finally been adopted with the launch of the Home Broker. Consequently, investors can buy and sell BM&F Bovespa stocks right from the comfort of their dwellings.

The pre-market trading on the BM&F Bovespa opens at 9:45 a.m. and closes at 10:00 a.m; the regular trading opens at 10:00 a.m. and closes at 5:30 p.m.; and the post-market trading opens at 6:00 p.m. and closes at 7:30 p.m. These long trading hours give international investors in particular the flexible opportunity to trade on the BM&F Bovespa wherever they are in the world. To sum it up, time zone differences cannot be potential sources of dilemma.

Meanwhile, the Ibovespa Brasil Sao Paulo Stock Exchange Index, the benchmark Brazilian index, had been formed in 1968 as the oldest index weighting the stocks listed on the BM&F Bovespa. Measuring the top 50 stocks listed on the BM&F Bovespa based on market capitalization, it is surely one of the most influential indices in the South American economy.

Reviewing of the components of the Ibovespa occur quarterly to drop those that had fallen short of competent representation and to add those that qualify for inclusion. For a stock to be eligible for inclusion, it must have been listed on the BM&F Bovespa for not less than 12 months and at least 80% of its shares must be actively traded.

By the Numbers

The biggest daily trading volume of nearly $15 billion on the BM&F Bovespa had been posted on August 17, 2011. Today, there are more than 450 stocks listed on it.

The Ibovespa had hit an all-time high of 73,516 points on May 20, 2008. The compelling performance during that time is mainly attributed to a positive inflation guidance by the government. A few days later on May 29, 2008, the Ibovespa had hit its all-time best intraday high of 73,920 points.

It is highly recommended for investors to bet on the growing Brazilian economy. The best way to do so is to trade on the BM&F Bovespa, one of the world's fastest-growing stock exchanges.

LPS Brasil – Consultoria de Im??veis S.A. provides real estate consulting services in Brazil. The company has market cap of $743.87 million. The firm offers real estate advisory, rental and property management, tenants and guarantees assessment, and legal advice services. It currently has negative earnings. It serves real estate developers, buyers, and sellers.