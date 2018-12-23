Lsv Asset Management increased Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) stake by 11.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lsv Asset Management acquired 2.71 million shares as Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)’s stock declined 3.52%. The Lsv Asset Management holds 26.69 million shares with $273.03M value, up from 23.97 million last quarter. Annaly Capital Management Inc. now has $12.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 18.73M shares traded or 67.10% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 15.43% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500.

TIANCI INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:CIIT) had a decrease of 80% in short interest. CIIT’s SI was 100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 80% from 500 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 0 days are for TIANCI INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:CIIT)’s short sellers to cover CIIT’s short positions. It closed at $0.45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.72, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NLY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 672.46 million shares or 15.49% more from 582.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company has 31,178 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 367,301 shares. Schwab Charles Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Lincoln stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Pinnacle Associate Ltd invested in 17,422 shares. Stephens Ar reported 130,729 shares. 10,759 were reported by Whittier Co Of Nevada. Janney Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Bell Bankshares reported 191,460 shares. Aviance Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 849,207 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Prudential Financial has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Regions has invested 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). United Services Automobile Association holds 893,143 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Lsv Asset Management decreased Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) stake by 13,868 shares to 3.64M valued at $100.47M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) stake by 729,340 shares and now owns 1.60 million shares. F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Annaly Capital Management had 2 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) rating on Friday, December 14. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $11 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 23.

Tianci International, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $2.28 million. Previously, the firm was engaged in the development and sale of computer games, applications, and merchandise. It currently has negative earnings. It intends to identify and merge with an operating company.