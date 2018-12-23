Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Bankunited Inc. (BKU) by 0.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 17,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $71.62 million, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Bankunited Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 2.19 million shares traded or 114.94% up from the average. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 21.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 16.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 5,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,416 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.15M, up from 32,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Facebook Under Siege — Barron’s; 23/03/2018 – GERMAN PARLIAMENT PANEL WANTS TO SUMMON FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG: HB; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Suggests Pairing Long Oil & Gas ETF With Facebook Short; 07/05/2018 – Facebook considers offering paid ad-free subscription option, sources say; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook launching a new team dedicated to blockchain – Recode; 26/03/2018 – US regulator opens Facebook probe; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Fallout Deals Blow to Mercers’ Political Clout; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Under Pressure Over Data Breach (Video)

Another recent and important BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Downgraded By Morgan Stanley On Headwinds Facing Mid-Cap Banks – Benzinga” on September 18, 2018.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $11,890 activity. 1,000 BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) shares with value of $31,822 were sold by Bagnoli Mark.

