Bonso Electronics International Inc (NASDAQ:BNSO) had a decrease of 67.86% in short interest. BNSO’s SI was 1,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 67.86% from 5,600 shares previously. With 20,100 avg volume, 0 days are for Bonso Electronics International Inc (NASDAQ:BNSO)’s short sellers to cover BNSO’s short positions. It closed at $2.28 lastly. It is down 12.11% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500.

LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) formed double top with $44.25 target or 3.00% above today’s $42.96 share price. LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) has $1.70B valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 535,913 shares traded or 144.62% up from the average. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has declined 2.72% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 06/03/2018 LTC Properties Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 27/03/2018 – LTC Properties’ CEO and President interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 M; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 Million; 23/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES INC LTC.N : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $41.8M, EST. $42.0M; 09/05/2018 – LTC REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS; SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED; 11/05/2018 – Kabarec Financial Advisors Buys 2% Position in LTC Properties; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q Rev $41.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold LTC Properties, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 28.46 million shares or 1.59% less from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 8,879 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Capital has 0% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 26,147 shares. Moreover, Tributary Capital Ltd Liability Company has 1.19% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Macquarie Grp stated it has 24,775 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Stephens Inc Ar owns 37,588 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Daiwa Grp Inc stated it has 0% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 7,193 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 41,231 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 175,742 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Bluecrest Management Limited has invested 0.03% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Moreover, Parkside Bankshares has 0% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Analysts await LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LTC’s profit will be $30.94 million for 13.77 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by LTC Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

More recent Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bonso Electronics Reports Potential Loss of Revenue – GlobeNewswire” on December 22, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Bonso Reports Half Year Results Nasdaq:BNSO – GlobeNewswire” on March 23, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LightPath Tech Focuses On Autonomous Vehicles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 25, 2018 was also an interesting one.