Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC) Declined -1.06% on Dec 23

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (STO:LUC) last traded at 9.3, representing a move of -1.06%, or -0.1 per share, on volume of 331,505 shares. After opening the trading day at 9.4, shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. traded in a close range. Lucara Diamond Corp. currently has a total float of 392.15M shares and on average sees 188,364 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 9.21 and high of 19.14.

Getting To Know The OMXS30

Sweden is a uniquely powerful economy in Europe just like Germany, France, and other thriving European economies. Its rich equity market is a proof of its excellent corporate governance that every investor is looking for when it comes to foreign investments. They are looking for Lucara Diamond Corp. to check its reliability.

The Swedish Equity Market

The Stockholm Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Stockholm, is the main stock exchange in Sweden situated in Frihamnen, Stockholm. Lucara Diamond Corp. is one of the NASDAQ most active participants. It is operated by Nasdaq Nordiq, a 13-year-old subsidiary of Nasdaq, Inc.

Nasdaq Nordiq was established in 2003 for the primary purpose of overseeing the stock exchanges in Nordic countries. Aside from the Nasdaq Stockholm, it also operates the Tallinn Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Baltic; the Riga Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Baltic; the Iceland Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Iceland; the Helsinki Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Helsinki; the Copenhagen Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Copenhagen; and the Armenia Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq OMX Armenia.

The Nasdaq Stockholm has been present since 1863, making it one of the oldest European stock exchanges. It has only adopted electronic trading on June 1, 1990. Prior to this, floor trading had happened at the Stockholm Stock Exchange Building.

The regular session on the Nasdaq Stockholm commences from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. every business day. That is the time for Lucara Diamond Corp. to count its gain.

The OMX Stockholm 30 Index (OMXS30) is the market-capitalization-weighted index that monitors the 30 most active stocks on the Nasdaq Stockholm. Numerous sectors make up the OMXS30; and the top three largest sectors are Industrials, Financials, and Consumer Services. Being the benchmark index in Sweden, it is a crucial indicator of the Swedish economy.

The OMXS30 is rebalanced twice a year, ensuring a strong indication of how well the Swedish equity market is. As such, some components may be dropped to give way to other companies that are more competitive. Several factors such as liquidity, market capitalization, and industry representation play major role in a stock’s inclusion to the OMXS30.

By the Numbers

As of the end of the first quarter of 2016, the Nasdaq Stockholm has a market capitalization of nearly $1.30 trillion with over 300 stocks listed on it.

Meanwhile, the OMXS30 holds an all-time low of 98.86 points, which was last seen in November 1987. Sweden is one of the many countries that had suffered from Black Monday, a remarkable global equity market meltdown in history that began with the sinking of stocks on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HK).

Gradually, the Swedish economy was able to overcome all other challenges through the years. In April 2015, the OMXS30 had reached an all-time high of 1,719.93 points.

The Nasdaq Stockholm is one of the most valuable and most competitive stock exchanges in Europe. Because of an attractive borrowing environment in European Union (EU) countries such as Sweden, many investors are flocking the Swedish equity market. There is no better way to take advantage of these growth opportunities than to invest in European stocks such as those listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. And look for Lucara Diamond Corp. advantages.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company has market cap of $3.65 billion. The Company’s principal property is 100% owned Karowe mine that is located in Botswana. It has a 186 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp. in August 2007.