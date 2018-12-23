Reliant Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Luminex Corp Del (LMNX) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $909,000, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Luminex Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 1.05M shares traded or 261.00% up from the average. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has risen 29.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Backs FY18 Rev $310M-$316M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP – REAFFIRMS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $310 MLN AND $316 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 36.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,080 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.17M, up from 11,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $88.77. About 5.57M shares traded or 88.48% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 7.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $1.69 million activity. $106,876 worth of stock was sold by Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes on Wednesday, June 20. $255,600 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was sold by Pantermuehl Russell. Molnar Paul also sold $638,183 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold FANG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 107.00 million shares or 8.09% more from 98.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura owns 55,641 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meridian Mngmt reported 0.95% stake. Raymond James And Associates owns 87,395 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company has 8,736 shares. Pointstate Capital LP has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Utah Retirement has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability accumulated 1,571 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 263,135 shares. Nicholas Inv Ptnrs LP accumulated 0.32% or 29,439 shares. Miller Howard Invests reported 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 21,667 were reported by British Columbia Investment Mgmt. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 32,577 shares. Moreover, Stoneridge Invest Llc has 0.22% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 3,893 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 53,266 shares.

Among 45 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 40 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Diamondback Energy had 151 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $163 target in Thursday, May 24 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Monday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of FANG in report on Wednesday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, December 11. The rating was upgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Buy” on Monday, July 27. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, November 17. Jefferies maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Tuesday, June 19. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $177 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

