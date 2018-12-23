Lvw Advisors Has Decreased Target (TGT) Position; Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Had 7 Analysts Last Week

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 48.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 8,649 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock declined 23.46%. The Lvw Advisors Llc holds 9,236 shares with $815,000 value, down from 17,885 last quarter. Target Corp now has $31.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83 million shares traded or 50.53% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up

Among 11 analysts covering Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Compass Group PLC had 13 analyst reports since July 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded it to “Buy” rating and GBX 1730 target in Monday, August 6 report. Goldman Sachs maintained Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) rating on Tuesday, November 27. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 1715 target. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Kepler Cheuvreux given on Tuesday, November 20. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 4. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CPG in report on Friday, September 7 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 31 report. Credit Suisse maintained Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) on Thursday, July 5 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Outperform” on Monday, September 17. See Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) latest ratings:

27/11/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1660.00 New Target: GBX 1715.00 Maintain

20/11/2018 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1622.00 New Target: GBX 1600.00 Maintain

20/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1850.00 Maintain

17/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1580.00 New Target: GBX 1520.00 Maintain

09/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1770.00 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1830.00 Maintain

07/09/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 1770.00 Maintain

06/08/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1510.00 New Target: GBX 1730.00 Upgrade

31/07/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 New Target: GBX 1815.00 Unchanged

26/07/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold Compass Group PLC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 218.03 million shares or 3.04% more from 211.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Stevens Cap Mgmt L P has 0.03% invested in Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of holds 0.03% or 495,215 shares. Scotia Capital reported 3.32M shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 0% or 426 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 316,257 shares. Connecticut-based Bridgewater Assocs L P has invested 0.02% in Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG). Northern Tru accumulated 435,329 shares. Franklin Res Inc has invested 0.11% in Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG). Reilly Limited Liability Corp invested in 583 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 0.03% in Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG). Cipher Capital L P reported 15,429 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl Corp invested in 203 shares. Virtu Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG). Guardian Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 159,183 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG).

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services firm in North America, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of 25.92 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s foodservice solutions include free-flow restaurants, formal dining, grab and go deli, and cafÃ© outlets, as well as hospitality services and vending; and support services comprise cleaning, building activities and maintenance, business and office, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management, and security services. It has a 23.02 P/E ratio. It serves business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors.

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Target had 18 analyst reports since August 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, November 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 23. Citigroup maintained the shares of TGT in report on Wednesday, November 21 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, August 23. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by UBS. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 23. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, November 7. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 17 by UBS. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $78 target in Monday, December 3 report. Citigroup maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Monday, August 27. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $92 target.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target: A Tale Of Consistency – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Safe Is Target’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Munster: Amazon Buying Target Still Makes Sense (NYSE:TGT)(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Target Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target: Is It Time To Pick It Back Up? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.