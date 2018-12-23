CANACOL ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) had an increase of 18.34% in short interest. CNNEF’s SI was 194,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 18.34% from 164,100 shares previously. With 10,800 avg volume, 18 days are for CANACOL ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)’s short sellers to cover CNNEF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.0033 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8533. About 34,500 shares traded or 22.45% up from the average. Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased Lloyds Banking Group Plc Sponsored Adr (LYG) stake by 12.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 122,600 shares as Lloyds Banking Group Plc Sponsored Adr (LYG)’s stock declined 14.56%. The M&R Capital Management Inc holds 832,490 shares with $2.53M value, down from 955,090 last quarter. Lloyds Banking Group Plc Sponsored Adr now has $45.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.48. About 16.86 million shares traded or 28.56% up from the average. Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has declined 25.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LYG News: 17/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Lloyds Banking Group has said it is cutting a further 305 jobs and axing 49 branches across the UK; 17/04/2018 – LLOYDS METALS AND ENERGY-GOT PERMISSION TO EXTRACT ORE AT SURJAGARH IRON ORE MINE IN MAHARASHTRA FROM DIRECTOR OF MINES SAFETY, NAGPUR REGION NO. Il; 18/05/2018 – Lloyds Banking to Sell Irish Residential Mortgage Portfolio for GBP4B; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 24/05/2018 – Lloyds hit by biggest bank pay revolt of the year; 18/05/2018 – Lloyds faces possible shareholder revolt over pay; 08/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Doesn’t Agree Lloyds Has Right to Terminate Asset Mgmt Agreement; 25/04/2018 – LLOYDS CFO: COMPANY HAS GBP7B RESIDUAL VALUE RISK ON CARS; 18/05/2018 – LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC – TRANSACTION WILL ALSO GENERATE A PRE-TAX LOSS ON SALE OF C.£110 MLN, RECOGNISED IN FIRST HALF RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – LLOYDS BANKING GROUP SAYS IT IS CUTTING A FURTHER 305 JOBS AND AXING 49 BRANCHES ACROSS THE UK – PRESS ASSOCIATION

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily engages in the exploration, development, appraisal, and production of hydrocarbons in Colombia and Ecuador. The company has market cap of $508.43 million. The Company’s gas and oil exploration portfolio include 5 various basins in Colombia and Ecuador across 21 blocks covering 3 million net acres. It currently has negative earnings.

