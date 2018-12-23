M&R Capital Management Inc increased Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) stake by 97.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. M&R Capital Management Inc acquired 62,452 shares as Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS)’s stock declined 3.04%. The M&R Capital Management Inc holds 126,506 shares with $9.96 million value, up from 64,054 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp Com now has $82.38B valuation. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25 million shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) had a decrease of 13.97% in short interest. CNNE’s SI was 644,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 13.97% from 749,400 shares previously. With 504,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)’s short sellers to cover CNNE’s short positions. The SI to Cannae Holdings Inc’s float is 0.96%. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 1.18 million shares traded or 225.97% up from the average. Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) has risen 0.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CNNE News: 26/03/2018 – Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Ceridian’s Filing of a Registration Statement on Form S-1; 09/05/2018 – CANNAE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CANNAE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF $0.02; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cannae Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNNE); 09/05/2018 – CANNAE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $14.95 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 UNCHANGED FROM QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Dragoneer Investment Group Buys 3.6% of Cannae Holdings Inc; 09/05/2018 – Cannae Reports 1Q 2018 Results With $1.06 B Book Value of Portfolio Co Investments, or $14.95 Per Shr; 12/04/2018 – Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Ceridian’s Launch of Initial Public Offering; 26/04/2018 – Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Ceridian’s Initial Public Offering; 30/04/2018 – Cannae Holdings: Gross Proceeds $631.3 Million From Offering; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Ceridian HCM’s B3 CFR and revises outlook to positive on announced plans for IPO; rates new term loan and revolver at B3

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It currently has negative earnings. It takes both minority and majority stakes.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $6.93 million activity. Bisaccia Lisa sold $1.72M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, October 1. 4,426 shares valued at $354,080 were sold by Boratto Eva C on Monday, October 1. $2.02 million worth of stock was sold by Denton David M on Thursday, November 29. 8,564 shares valued at $642,300 were sold by Hourican Kevin on Monday, August 27. 14,229 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $1.17M were sold by Brennan Troyen A.