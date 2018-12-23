Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) had an increase of 27.69% in short interest. CALA’s SI was 816,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 27.69% from 639,600 shares previously. With 436,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)’s short sellers to cover CALA’s short positions. The SI to Calithera Biosciences Inc’s float is 2.8%. The stock decreased 9.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 945,938 shares traded or 164.27% up from the average. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has declined 49.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences to Present New Preclinical Data for CB-839 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Initiated Randomized Phase 2 CANTATA Trial; 25/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces CB-839 Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASCO 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Calithera Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALA); 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Calithera Biosciences; 27/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Will Sufficient to Meet Operating Plan Through 2020; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS

M Kraus & Company increased Microchiptechnology (MCHP) stake by 70.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. M Kraus & Company acquired 18,160 shares as Microchiptechnology (MCHP)’s stock declined 14.43%. The M Kraus & Company holds 43,995 shares with $3.47 million value, up from 25,835 last quarter. Microchiptechnology now has $16.08B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $67.99. About 5.28 million shares traded or 27.58% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 17.73% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 0.67 in 2018Q2.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $138.02 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q2.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $1.93 million activity.