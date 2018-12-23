Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) to pay $0.20 on Jan 11, 2019; Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Has 2.5 Sentiment

Mack-Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) is expected to pay $0.20 on Jan 11, 2019. (NYSE:CLI) shareholders before Jan 2, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Mack-Cali Realty Corp’s current price of $19.30 translates into 1.04% yield. Mack-Cali Realty Corp’s dividend has Jan 3, 2019 as record date. Dec 11, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 1.85M shares traded or 196.58% up from the average. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has declined 0.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY FFO $1.80/Shr-FFO $1.90/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – MACK-CALI SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.80 TO $1.90, EST. $1.83; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES MACK-CALI REALTY CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLI); 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 35c/Shr; 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Mack-Cali; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Mack-Cali’s IDR to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $50.7M

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q3 2018. It’s up 1.06, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 15 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 6 trimmed and sold stakes in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. The funds in our database now have: 2.25 million shares, up from 2.25 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Among 4 analysts covering Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mack-Cali Realty had 6 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 29. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, June 26. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 28. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, October 5.

More notable recent Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mack-Cali jumps 5% after activist investor Litt boosts stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mack-Cali Realty’s (CLI) CEO Mike DeMarco on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (CLI) CEO Michael DeMarco on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2018. More interesting news about Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) Announces Departure of Vice Chairman Mitchell E. Rudin – StreetInsider.com” published on June 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mack-Cali Realty’s (CLI) CEO Michael DeMarco on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2018.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $30,338 activity. 25,000 shares were bought by GANTCHER NATHAN, worth $515,000. $30,338 worth of stock was sold by Marshall Robert Andrew on Monday, September 10.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 55.78 P/E ratio. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 18 investors sold Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 78.15 million shares or 3.21% less from 80.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Washington Trust Comml Bank reported 5 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 5,900 shares. First Advisors L P holds 133,029 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance owns 2.46M shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 278,776 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc holds 5,089 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 291,003 shares or 0% of the stock. Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Quantitative Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Convergence Inv Partners Limited Liability Corp accumulated 24,944 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fisher Asset Management Limited invested in 0.01% or 327,405 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 138,064 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 28,978 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking services and products in Montana. The company has market cap of $91.72 million. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 22.1 P/E ratio. The firm offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; commercial real estate mortgage and land loans; real estate construction loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats, as well as unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, and loans secured by deposits.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 6.61% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. for 333,919 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Llc owns 90,426 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Asset Management Llc has 0.5% invested in the company for 149,553 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 138,569 shares.

More notable recent Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Eagle Bancorp Montana Earns $1.6 Million in the Third Quarter; Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.0925 per Share – GlobeNewswire” on October 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eagle Bancorp Montana to acquire Big Muddy Bancorp for $19M – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Eagle Bancorp Montana Earns $1.3 Million in the Second Quarter; Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.0925 per Share and Renews Stock Repurchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2018. More interesting news about Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Eagle Bancorp Montana to Acquire The State Bank of Townsend, Townsend, Montana – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Atara Biotherapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 16, 2018.