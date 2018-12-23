Ardsley Advisory Partners decreased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals In (Call) (PGNX) by 76.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardsley Advisory Partners sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.14 million, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners who had been investing in Progenics Pharmaceuticals In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $315.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.57% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.73. About 4.28M shares traded or 209.96% up from the average. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 27.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Month Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131); 03/05/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 11/05/2018 – Progenics Announces Settlement With Par Pharmaceutical; 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA-ON MAY 10, CO, VALEANT, AMONG OTHERS & PAR STERILE PRODUCTS, PAR PHARMA ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT RELATING TO PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Progenics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Summary Judgment Granted Upholding the Validity of Formulation Patent Protecting RELISTOR® Injection; 15/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Upcoming Regulatory Binary For Azedra; 08/03/2018 Progenics Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 02/04/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Apr 9

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 1821.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 30,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,977 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.17M, up from 1,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 3.05 million shares traded or 224.18% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M

Ardsley Advisory Partners, which manages about $862.45M and $742.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 135,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $27.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 77,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunrun Inc.

Analysts await Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Progenics Pharm (NASDAQ:PGNX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Progenics Pharm had 12 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, August 9. On Thursday, June 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, June 20. Jefferies upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) rating on Friday, October 23. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $9 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 26 with “Buy”. Needham maintained Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) on Friday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, February 6 by Needham. The company was initiated on Thursday, October 27 by Aegis Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 7 by Zacks. As per Thursday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Brean Capital.

More notable recent Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on December 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals prices equity offering, shares down 7% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2018. More interesting news about Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progenics: Inflection Point In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Sets Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update Call for November 8 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.44, from 1.85 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold PGNX shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 73.30 million shares or 17.29% more from 62.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 27,227 shares. Teton Inc holds 10,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 184,335 shares. Alps Advsr reported 0.01% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 121,636 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gru One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 76,429 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 19,540 shares. Creative Planning owns 258,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 98,958 shares. Armistice Capital Ltd has 6.16M shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 236,967 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Llc holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 81,352 shares. Rice Hall James And Ltd stated it has 1.35M shares.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $288.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENLK) by 50,025 shares to 21,900 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGLT) by 9,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,236 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. The insider May Douglas J sold $343,467. $581,368 worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was sold by Korner Lisa J on Monday, December 10. MEARS MICHAEL N also sold $2.07 million worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Thursday, September 20.

Among 23 analysts covering Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had 79 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) rating on Thursday, August 18. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $69 target. The company was maintained on Monday, May 16 by JP Morgan. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 20. Raymond James downgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $80 target in Thursday, January 12 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 10 by Mizuho. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $80.0 target in Sunday, November 5 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 19 by Ladenburg Thalmann. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 4 by Wunderlich.