Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 1.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 3,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.50 million, down from 299,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 11.01 million shares traded or 180.74% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM

Heronetta Management Lp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 7.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp sold 18,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,879 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.97M, down from 254,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 3.05 million shares traded or 224.18% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Salley Assoc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 0.3% or 25,048 shares. 5,327 were reported by Rockland Tru. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 2.21M shares or 0.52% of the stock. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees owns 70,379 shares. Boys Arnold Com Inc invested in 0.65% or 43,653 shares. Mraz Amerine And Incorporated reported 8,238 shares. Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Corp has 16,757 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.25% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 3,500 shares. Finemark Savings Bank owns 11,475 shares. 1,417 are owned by Private Ocean Limited Liability Company. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,708 shares. Qci Asset Management has 61 shares. 3,712 are owned by Altfest L J & Inc.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. Shares for $1.30M were sold by Squeri Stephen J. GORDON MARC D sold $2.80 million worth of stock or 25,948 shares.

Among 39 analysts covering American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), 15 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. American Express Company had 135 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Vetr downgraded American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, August 10 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, April 12 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 15 by Sandler O’Neill. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, June 13. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, January 13. Buckingham Research downgraded American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Thursday, November 29 to “Neutral” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Thursday, April 21 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, October 12, the company rating was downgraded by Compass Point. The company was maintained on Monday, May 1 by Jefferies.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Cap Inc by 226,719 shares to 10.02 million shares, valued at $61.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royce Global Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RGT) by 43,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemours Co.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 13.29% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.58 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.53 billion for 12.76 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook’s Network Shows No Signs Of Cracking – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amex, Dickâ€™s, Dominion Energy, Grubhub, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Microsoft, Nvidia, Total and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express -1.0% after Buckingham downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “This Is Why PayPal Stock Is a Strong Buy on Any Dip – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guggenheim sees good Q4 for payments firms on healthy holiday spend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94 million and $178.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 14,500 shares to 63,300 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.37 million activity. MEARS MICHAEL N sold $2.07M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Selvidge Jeff R sold 5,500 shares worth $377,850. Korner Lisa J had sold 10,000 shares worth $581,368 on Monday, December 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 139.35 million shares or 1.88% more from 136.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Evergreen Mngmt Llc holds 95,406 shares. Fairview Cap Invest Mngmt reported 459,848 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.03% or 4,250 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Company reported 13,470 shares. Moreover, M&R Capital Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,000 shares. 6,627 were accumulated by Regis. Essex Ser owns 4,451 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc owns 403 shares. 4,150 are owned by Hamilton Point Invest. 3,398 are owned by Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Janney Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 110,826 shares. Security Natl Trust Communication accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Capital Management Limited Partnership has 0.5% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,200 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. South State Corporation has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 10.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MMP’s profit will be $262.43M for 12.18 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.