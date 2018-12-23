Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Guaranty Bancorp Del (GBNK) by 9.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 31,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 358,621 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.65M, up from 327,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Guaranty Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $591.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 223,154 shares traded or 101.58% up from the average. Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) has declined 20.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GBNK News: 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS ON APRIL 10, CO & UNITS ENTERED INTO A SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 240 KOBO PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Triad Guaranty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGICQ); 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $35.37 PER GBNK SHARE; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 200.24 BLN NAIRA VS 165.14 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Times Guaranty for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – Daily Camera: Texas bank to acquire Colorado’s Guaranty Bancorp for $1B; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 23.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 46,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,276 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.11 million, down from 200,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 5.92 million shares traded or 281.66% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 60.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa® (Andexanet Alfa) in Patients with Life-Threatening Bleeding; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in the European Union; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANDEXANET ALFA IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY U.S. FDA WITH AN ASSIGNED ACTION DATE OF MAY 4, 2018; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA EARNED AN ADDED $100M MILESTONE ON ANDEXXA FDA APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors

Analysts await Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-1.09 earnings per share, up 22.70% or $0.32 from last year’s $-1.41 per share. After $-1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.93% negative EPS growth.

