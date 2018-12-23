Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (ALNY) stake by 76.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 160,000 shares as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (ALNY)’s stock declined 26.44%. The Ghost Tree Capital Llc holds 50,000 shares with $5.25M value, down from 210,000 last quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) now has $6.40B valuation. The stock decreased 3.81% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.3. About 1.45M shares traded or 64.57% up from the average. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 40.43% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi; 14/04/2018 – Alnylam flags looming FDA application for givosiran, adding another round of stellar efficacy data from early study $ALNY; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Plans to Accelerate Lumasiran Development With Phase 3 Start in Late 2018; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Co Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad Cholesterol; 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating Central Nervous System (CNS) Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo; 12/03/2018 – Busy Sanofi takes a pass on one of Alnylam’s rare disease drugs, FDA offers ‘breakthrough’ status for PhIII $SNY $ALNY

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased Carter’s Inc (CRI) stake by 67.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 5,939 shares as Carter’s Inc (CRI)’s stock declined 13.50%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 2,906 shares with $287,000 value, down from 8,845 last quarter. Carter’s Inc now has $3.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.87. About 1.23 million shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 24.72% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 06/04/2018 – Rep. King: King on Trade War/Tariffs: Don’t Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Economic Mistakes; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.55, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 28 investors sold ALNY shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 86.92 million shares or 5.57% less from 92.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Td Asset has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Emory University holds 1.59% or 27,684 shares. Tobam holds 0.91% or 244,781 shares. Us Comml Bank De owns 298 shares. Walleye Trading Llc invested in 0% or 9,203 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 17,093 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 12 West Cap LP accumulated 735,000 shares or 4.72% of the stock. Hanseatic Management Svcs holds 0.02% or 246 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Company invested 0.05% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.24 million shares. 25,597 are held by Kornitzer Mgmt Ks. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 9,951 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 10 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 494,512 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.57 million activity. The insider MARAGANORE JOHN sold 50,000 shares worth $5.27 million. 2,500 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares with value of $300,000 were sold by Greenstreet Yvonne.

Among 10 analysts covering Alnylam Pharma (NASDAQ:ALNY), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Alnylam Pharma had 16 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 13 by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) rating on Wednesday, November 28. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $13500 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 3. Piper Jaffray maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) rating on Wednesday, June 27. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The company was maintained on Monday, August 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 13 by FBR Capital. Nomura maintained it with “Reduce” rating and $73 target in Monday, August 13 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, October 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased Tricida Inc stake by 63,981 shares to 250,000 valued at $7.64 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ascendis Pharma A S stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 225,000 shares. Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) was raised too.

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $-2.09 earnings per share, down 41.22% or $0.61 from last year’s $-1.48 per share. After $-2.43 actual earnings per share reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.99% EPS growth.

Mai Wealth Advisors increased Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) stake by 4,586 shares to 77,891 valued at $6.82M in 2018Q3. It also upped Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stake by 6,362 shares and now owns 8,362 shares. Ishares Russell 1000 Value Ind (IWD) was raised too.

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 11.21% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.32 per share. CRI’s profit will be $118.28 million for 7.45 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.25% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Carter’s (NYSE:CRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carter’s had 3 analyst reports since October 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Friday, November 2 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 3 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 22 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 51 investors sold CRI shares while 105 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 45.75 million shares or 6.57% more from 42.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 50 were accumulated by First Mercantile. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 30,796 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 0.32% or 16,366 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has 3,229 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 1.32M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 33 shares. Strs Ohio has 3,503 shares. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 39,600 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). 82,300 were reported by Swiss Bank & Trust. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 8,139 shares. Colorado-based Shine Investment Advisory Service Inc has invested 0.01% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Mufg Americas Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). 152,400 are held by 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership.

