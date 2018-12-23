Cohen & Steers Inc increased Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) stake by 24.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc acquired 33,760 shares as Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)’s stock rose 11.30%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 173,505 shares with $12.31 million value, up from 139,745 last quarter. Merck & Co. Inc. now has $189.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 36.18M shares traded or 185.70% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 01/05/2018 – Merck lifts earnings forecast after currency boost; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Use Gemone Editing in Gut Bacteria Study; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO RULES OUT TAKEOVERS LARGER THAN 500 MLN EUR AS LONG AS NET DEBT ABOVE 2 TIMES ADJ EBITDA, AIM IS TO BE BELOW 2 TIMES THIS YEAR; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and Pending Additional Country-Level Approvals; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE

Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) is expected to pay $0.20 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:MAIN) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Main Street Capital Corp’s current price of $32.75 translates into 0.60% yield. Main Street Capital Corp’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Oct 31, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.75. About 701,114 shares traded or 142.55% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has declined 5.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 30/05/2018 – MAINSTREET EQUITY CORP – MAINSTREET INTENDS TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND TERMINATE BID ON MAY 31, 2019

Among 7 analysts covering Merck \u0026 Co (NYSE:MRK), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merck \u0026 Co had 9 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 16, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MRK in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MRK in report on Monday, October 22 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $74 target in Monday, July 30 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, October 29. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $75 target in Friday, September 7 report. Citigroup maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $84 target. On Friday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings.

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) stake by 96,297 shares to 170,354 valued at $6.72M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Equity Commonwealth Pfd. D stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 392,268 shares. Pimco Corporate Opportunity (PTY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.71, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Main Street Capital Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings.

