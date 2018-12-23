Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 4.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 1,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,643 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.01 million, down from 46,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 8.96M shares traded or 128.44% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Holders Reject Shareholder Proposal Regarding Amendments to Proxy Access; 06/04/2018 – So far the latest threat of $100 billion in tariffs by President Trump seems to be a negotiating tactic, but Goldman’s Jan Hatzius told CNBC risks of a trade war have increased; 23/04/2018 – The Simply Good Foods Company to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018; 08/03/2018 – Turnbull hits at Goldman over 1MDB; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Derivatives, Cash Products Boost Goldman Equity Revenue: TOPLive; 17/04/2018 – Ex-Goldman Banker Takes Dealmaking Chops to Startup Seeking IPO; 12/04/2018 – Goldman and Pimco Warm to Battered Corporate Bonds. Some, Anyway; 10/05/2018 – Altice USA Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged Improper Data Harvesting of Tens of

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Weibo (WB) by 24.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 12,365 shares as the company's stock declined 13.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,715 shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.66M, up from 51,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Weibo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.45. About 2.82 million shares traded or 13.62% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 39.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold WB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 37.66 million shares or 19.61% less from 46.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Lc holds 88,108 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 400 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.01% or 31,646 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap holds 0.01% or 152,132 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 48,249 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pnc Serv Gp Incorporated accumulated 4,584 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 10,336 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 147,597 shares stake. Carroll Financial, North Carolina-based fund reported 131 shares. California Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 39,023 are held by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp owns 14,684 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 64,689 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 12,020 shares.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) by 334,808 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $259.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 5,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,231 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL).

Among 12 analysts covering Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Weibo Corp had 27 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 22 by Jefferies. On Friday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 5. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of WB in report on Wednesday, August 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, December 17. On Thursday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, February 15. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 29 by Citigroup. The stock of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) earned “Hold” rating by Summit Research on Thursday, August 27. As per Wednesday, August 31, the company rating was reinitiated by JP Morgan.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within eBay, Pulse Biosciences, Evolus, Weibo, OptiNose, and The Descartes Systems Group â€" Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – Nasdaq" on December 11, 2018

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "5 Big Bank Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com" on December 04, 2018

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $6.12 EPS, up 7.75% or $0.44 from last year’s $5.68 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 6.54 P/E if the $6.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.28 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.55% negative EPS growth.

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had 115 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 6. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $330.0 target in Thursday, March 22 report. As per Wednesday, April 19, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. As per Monday, September 21, the company rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 19 by Rafferty. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, February 2 report. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Wood. As per Friday, November 18, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $215 target in Wednesday, August 12 report. Guggenheim downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Thursday, October 20 to “Neutral” rating.