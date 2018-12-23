Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Spartan Motors (SPAR) by 81.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 127,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,998 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.19M, up from 156,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Spartan Motors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 402,195 shares traded or 101.50% up from the average. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 53.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors 1Q EPS 12c; 10/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Announces Addition of Thomas Clevinger to its Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP SPE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$9 FROM C$8; 22/04/2018 – DJ Spartan Motors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPAR); 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY GETS INTERIM COURT ORDER; 19/03/2018 – Spartan Motors to Attend the Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference on March 21; 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy; 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.05; 17/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP SPE.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (ATU) by 6.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 389,975 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.88 million, down from 415,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Actuant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 1.23 million shares traded or 202.30% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 10.58% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT ELECTS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP -; 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY SALES $1.14 BLN TO $1.16 BLN; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Actuant Rts To ‘BB’ Frm ‘BB+’; Otlk Neg; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Elects 3 Independent Directors; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Appoints New Board Members; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 4.9% Position in Actuant; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Since September 13, 2018, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $553,972 activity. $118,685 worth of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) was bought by Sharman James A.. Shares for $125,507 were sold by GUILLAUME STEPHEN K. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $110,178 was bought by MASCARENAS PAUL ANTHONY. Shares for $146,242 were bought by ROMEO DOMINIC A. Adams Daryl M also bought $182,860 worth of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) on Friday, November 2.

More notable recent Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights TheStreet, EVO Payments, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Allakos, SORL Auto Parts, and SPAR Group â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spartan Motors acquires Strobes-R-Us – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “SPAR Group Announces Appointment of New SVP of Business Development – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2018. More interesting news about Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SPAR Canada Awarded Clorox Partner of the Year – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Spartan Motors’ Q1 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold SPAR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 0.59% more from 22.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 28,425 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated reported 2.33 million shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 2,482 shares. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 27,200 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 43,264 shares. Hodges Management Incorporated stated it has 100,000 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 182,823 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.37% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 69,804 shares. 161,969 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc. Franklin Resource has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 405,200 shares. Moreover, Heartland Advsrs Inc has 0.49% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). 70 were reported by Pnc Financial Gp.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 20,415 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $72.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 7,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,117 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Among 4 analysts covering Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Spartan Motors had 9 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 6 by Zacks. The stock of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Wednesday, January 25. On Wednesday, January 25 the stock rating was initiated by TH Capital with “Buy”. Roth Capital maintained Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) rating on Tuesday, October 17. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $20.0 target. On Friday, November 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Seaport Global Securities to “Neutral”. The rating was initiated by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, July 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Zacks given on Saturday, August 8. As per Tuesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital.

Among 18 analysts covering Actuant (NYSE:ATU), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Actuant had 57 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Aegis Capital on Friday, December 2. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Friday, October 7. As per Thursday, May 26, the company rating was initiated by Topeka Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) rating on Tuesday, September 12. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $24.0 target. The rating was downgraded by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 8 to “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) rating on Wednesday, March 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $24.0 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) on Thursday, September 28 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 21 by Robert W. Baird. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $26 target in Thursday, September 27 report.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) by 16,440 shares to 148,140 shares, valued at $15.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 24,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.49, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold ATU shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 64.03 million shares or 3.76% less from 66.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 4,894 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 136,712 shares in its portfolio. 9,684 are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 132,006 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 7,151 shares. Raymond James invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Principal Gru owns 491,686 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate accumulated 232,734 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 342,435 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street holds 2.16 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 152,032 shares. Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 101,662 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Jennison Associate Lc accumulated 1.05 million shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU).