Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Makemytrip (MMYT) by 0.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 11,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.59M shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $71.04M, up from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Makemytrip for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 364,230 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 16.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 12.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 256,549 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.58 million, up from 227,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 1.82M shares traded or 132.22% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 5.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.37% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. MakeMyTrip had 20 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) rating on Thursday, August 10. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $31.5000 target. On Monday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 13 report. The stock of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) earned “Reduce” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, February 23. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, June 3. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 12. On Friday, October 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. As per Friday, February 9, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Nomura. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, May 14.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $92.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 38,128 shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $2.76B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease.Com Adr (NASDAQ:NTES) by 65,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

More notable recent MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Naspers Limited Today Announced Its Results for the Half-Year to 30 September 2018 – Business Wire” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MakeMyTrip & Flipkart announce strategic partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “MakeMyTrip’s (MMYT) CEO Deep Kalra on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 14, 2018 : HD, TPR, AAP, CDK, CAE, GDS, ARRY, MMYT, EAT, CSIQ, URGN, ECC – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Expect PNQI To Hit $141 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $253.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 5,501 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $90,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since December 17, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $148,900 activity.