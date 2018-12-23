Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 2.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 64,437 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 16.04%. The Manchester Capital Management Llc holds 2.31M shares with $270.18 million value, down from 2.38M last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $80.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 7.89 million shares traded or 149.53% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds

Among 2 analysts covering Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had 2 analyst reports since October 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, November 27. See Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) latest ratings:

27/11/2018 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $13.0000 Maintain

02/10/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $828,076 activity. 2,500 shares were sold by Barber James J., worth $304,858 on Monday, August 20. On Wednesday, August 22 Willis George sold $523,218 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 4,312 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 15.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.67 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 12.11 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Invest House Limited Com has 19,095 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus owns 96,088 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Monarch Capital Management reported 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc owns 1,921 shares. Sabal reported 255,308 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Stevens Cap Mngmt LP reported 137,575 shares stake. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,350 shares. Oregon-based Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 0.58% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Acg Wealth reported 6,806 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The owns 749,399 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Smith Moore Communications stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Benchmark Capital Advsr holds 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,800 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt invested in 12,035 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. United Parcel Service had 16 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 9. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Thursday, October 25. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $140 target. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of UPS in report on Monday, October 1 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, September 4. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, December 4 with “Underweight”. Citigroup downgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Friday, November 2 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $370.90 million. The Company’s SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It currently has negative earnings. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus.

