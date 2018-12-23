BOOHOO COM PLC ORDINARY SHARES JERSEY (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) had a decrease of 3.76% in short interest. BHHOF’s SI was 2.07 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 3.76% from 2.15M shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 2584 days are for BOOHOO COM PLC ORDINARY SHARES JERSEY (OTCMKTS:BHHOF)’s short sellers to cover BHHOF’s short positions. It closed at $2.47 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Manning & Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) is expected to pay $0.02 on Feb 1, 2019. (NYSE:MN) shareholders before Jan 14, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Manning & Napier Inc’s current price of $1.77 translates into 1.13% yield. Manning & Napier Inc’s dividend has Jan 15, 2019 as record date. Oct 25, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.77. About 97,356 shares traded or 3.21% up from the average. Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) has declined 53.78% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MN News: 02/05/2018 – Manning & Napier 1Q EPS 7c; 09/03/2018 – Manning & Napier Short-Interest Ratio Rises 156% to 16 Days; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – INTERIM OFFICE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO BE FILLED BY CHARLES STAMEY; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Interim Office of CEO to Be Filled by Long-Standing Senior Executives; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Office of CEO Responsible for Day-To-Day Management; 02/05/2018 – Manning & Napier 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 28/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC MN.N SAYS PAUL J. BATTAGLIA JR APPOINTED CFO; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER – ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF INTERIM OFFICE OF CEO TO BE FILLED BY LONG-STANDING SENIOR EXECUTIVES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Manning & Napier Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MN); 08/03/2018 Manning & Napier, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Another recent and important Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “Manning & Napier, Inc. Reports November 30, 2018 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.65, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 8 investors sold Manning & Napier, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.99 million shares or 10.50% less from 7.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wedgewood Prns Inc accumulated 28,000 shares. Macquarie Grp reported 1,032 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Lc reported 0% stake. Mendon Advisors owns 1.51 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 22 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). New York-based Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has invested 0% of its portfolio in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 94,893 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 158,980 shares. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 164,307 shares. 3,000 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Saturna Cap Corp stated it has 10,000 shares. Wagner Bowman reported 65,537 shares.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $139.27 million. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401 plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. It has a 19.45 P/E ratio. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

boohoo.com plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. The firm designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It has a 65 P/E ratio. It offers its products for men, women, and children.