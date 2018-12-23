Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Groupon Inc Com Cl A (GRPN) by 468.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 515,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.36 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 12.14 million shares traded or 55.79% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 46.33% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 230.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 23,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,075 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $770,000, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 24.62 million shares traded or 74.53% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has risen 3.80% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Groupon Partners With AMC to Expand Presence in North America – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Expected to Influence Groupon’s (GRPN) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on November 02, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Look Under The Hood: IEDI Has 18% Upside – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Groupon (GRPN) Up 2.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Groupon Is Down 42% in 2018 – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

