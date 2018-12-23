Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 43.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 19,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,450 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.44M, down from 45,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 3.09 million shares traded or 112.23% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 57.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 565,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 422,966 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.85 million, down from 988,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 24.62 million shares traded or 74.54% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has risen 3.80% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $11.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (NYSE:BWA) by 23,887 shares to 69,495 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp Com (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 34,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Gartner Inc Com (NYSE:IT).

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.43 million activity.

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 185.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.07 per share. MRO’s profit will be $166.26 million for 16.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2.

Among 37 analysts covering Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $261.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,150 shares to 13,790 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since July 31, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. Costa Mark J had sold 20,000 shares worth $2.00M on Friday, August 3. BOLDEA LUCIAN sold 3,523 shares worth $364,912.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. EMN’s profit will be $229.66 million for 10.54 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.91% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive.