Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 31.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $820,000, down from 23,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77M shares traded or 181.29% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 8.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 13,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,699 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.41 million, down from 156,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 14.24M shares traded or 77.97% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS POSSIBILITY OF AN ESCALATING TRADE WAR IS AGROWING RISK FACTOR- MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $948.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 69,645 shares to 844,345 shares, valued at $54.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 11,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $758.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11,980 shares to 75,218 shares, valued at $15.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 297,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:CBG).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MPC’s profit will be $794.48M for 12.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.