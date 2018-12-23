Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 349.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 31,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,196 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.21 million, up from 8,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 14.24M shares traded or 77.97% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 16/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway Will Purchase 78 Store Locations Held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – OFFERING WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum will reportedly buy Andeavor for over $20 billion; 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT

Laurel Grove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Us Concrete Inc (USCR) by 55.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurel Grove Capital Llc sold 23,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $853,000, down from 41,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurel Grove Capital Llc who had been investing in Us Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $551.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $32.83. About 771,886 shares traded or 56.30% up from the average. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 52.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.74% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INC; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5

Since November 19, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $372,990 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 22 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Marathon Petroleum Corp had 102 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 25 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, December 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, June 10 with “Neutral”. Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Friday, May 18 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 23. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Thursday, May 10. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, July 27. Wells Fargo maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Thursday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Russell 2000 Ind (IWM) by 26,109 shares to 24,311 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 27 investors sold USCR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 17.91 million shares or 6.65% less from 19.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 55.81% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.43 per share. USCR’s profit will be $11.26 million for 12.25 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.67% EPS growth.

Laurel Grove Capital Llc, which manages about $236.05M and $197.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 2,170 shares to 23,710 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 9 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. Sutherland Colin McGill sold $4,744 worth of stock. 5,000 shares were bought by Cellar Kurt Matthew, worth $242,000 on Thursday, September 6. The insider ROSSI THEODORE P bought $10,259. SANDBROOK WILLIAM J sold 9,000 shares worth $453,484. BEHRING DAVID ANDREW bought 500 shares worth $17,500. On Monday, August 20 LUNDIN MICHAEL D bought $12,938 worth of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) or 250 shares.