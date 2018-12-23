Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 39.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 110,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 390,662 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.48M, up from 280,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 20.48M shares traded or 120.00% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Oper Pft EUR4.3B; 11/05/2018 – MANDATE: Vodafone USD Multi-Tranche Bond Roadshow May 16-22; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Le; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED COST AND CAPEX SYNERGIES OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 535 MLN PER YEAR BEFORE INTEGRATION COSTS BY FIFTH YEAR POST COMPLETION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Vodafone to Sponsor ESL’s Esports Events; 27/03/2018 – VODAFONE ZAMBIA TO START VOICE-OVER DATA SERVICES WITHIN 3 MOS; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) by 52.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 39,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,668 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $505,000, down from 74,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 8.43M shares traded or 301.62% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 1.51% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 38,555 shares to 409,700 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $35.25 million activity. $7.16 million worth of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) was sold by MASAREK ALAN. $2.14 million worth of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) was sold by PEARSON DAVID T. on Wednesday, September 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold VG shares while 72 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 196.59 million shares or 1.11% more from 194.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cwm Ltd invested in 0.12% or 325,822 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company holds 1.51M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 253,643 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc has 262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 1.90M are owned by Principal Financial Grp Incorporated. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 205,214 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 52,505 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Adirondack Rech & Mngmt invested in 2.43% or 457,919 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Prudential Financial reported 1.21 million shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 30,300 shares to 33,023 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 10,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).