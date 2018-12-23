Marinemax (HZO) Position Upped by Impala Asset Management Llc; Ftb Advisors Maintains Stake in Intel (INTC)

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marinemax Inc (HZO) by 18.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 198,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.51 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marinemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.77% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 1.12M shares traded or 187.37% up from the average. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 7.41% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q Rev $270.6M; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – RAISING ITS ANNUAL FISCAL 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR FULLY TAXED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO RANGE FROM $1.44 TO $1.50; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC HZO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax; 17/04/2018 – MarineMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in MarineMax; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 24/05/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – REBECCA J. WHITE HAS BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects Rebecca White to Board

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 15,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 340,926 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.12M, up from 325,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 52.77 million shares traded or 77.44% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.33, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 17 investors sold HZO shares while 27 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.83 million shares or 3.99% more from 21.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 0% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 53,134 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability reported 406 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 21,717 shares. Coe Cap Lc holds 1.03% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 49,270 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated reported 38,626 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Ltd Company has invested 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). 38,669 were accumulated by Raymond James And. Amer Century has invested 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 39,833 shares or 0% of the stock. Cortina Asset Ltd Co reported 424,852 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 7,000 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Lc accumulated 0.11% or 19,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 2.27M shares. 6,031 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Blackrock holds 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) or 3.50M shares.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 1.19 million shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $46.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 102,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,047 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd invested in 0% or 3,474 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 577,249 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Associates has 4.11% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 566,654 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.38M shares. King Luther Cap Management invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Element Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Whittier Trust Com has 0.43% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 33,300 are held by Summit Securities Gru Ltd Liability Co. Prudential reported 0.91% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Peddock Capital Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,403 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 366 shares stake. Tradition Cap Ltd Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 109,848 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc reported 165,540 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Transamerica Finance Advsr Inc holds 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 1,226 shares.

