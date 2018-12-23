Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 20.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 16,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,375 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.36M, up from 79,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.09. About 10.21 million shares traded or 171.05% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 68.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 8,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,710 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $230,000, down from 11,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 14.47 million shares traded or 61.15% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:45 PM; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES SAYS URGES BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL #4 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In rebuke to pharma, one-fifth of Bristol-Myers shareholders favor proposal tying pricing risks to executive pay; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate Between 17% and 18% for Both GAAP and Non-GAAP; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates; 16/04/2018 – So now embargo times may be shifting $BMY; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 21 insider sales for $1.67 million activity. Another trade for 3,146 shares valued at $251,624 was made by Frank Malcolm on Tuesday, July 3. Lennox James Patrick sold 744 shares worth $57,052. Shaheen Allen had sold 976 shares worth $66,592. Shares for $34,104 were sold by Friedrich Matthew W.. 5,062 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $344,227 were sold by Telesmanic Robert. Another trade for 665 shares valued at $51,604 was made by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Tuesday, September 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 6,260 are held by Amer National Registered Investment Advisor. Pension Service reported 0.18% stake. Caprock Grp Incorporated accumulated 12,955 shares. New York-based United Asset Strategies has invested 1.11% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mitchell Cap Mngmt holds 0.23% or 9,234 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 0.28% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 43,786 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 7.10 million shares. City Co Fl owns 32,139 shares. 6,800 are owned by Axiom Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company De. Amica Mutual invested in 0.15% or 18,872 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2.70 million shares. Saratoga Investment Mgmt reported 773,530 shares. Webster State Bank N A reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Zacks Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 3,628 shares. Motco holds 0.48% or 63,100 shares in its portfolio.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 6,287 shares to 11,625 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,567 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Among 33 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. had 103 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, November 22. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 31. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Wednesday, July 12 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, January 10, the company rating was initiated by Loop Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 30. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, April 13. As per Wednesday, February 7, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Monday, November 26 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Thursday, September 10.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 14.83 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.94% negative EPS growth.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $145.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boise Cascade Co Del (NYSE:BCC) by 16,050 shares to 16,650 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 25 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had 100 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 26. The stock has “Sell” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, April 6. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 23. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 18 with “Underperform”. Atlantic Securities initiated it with “Underweight” rating and $57 target in Friday, December 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, September 20. Piper Jaffray maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Friday, September 22 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BMY in report on Monday, July 23 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Credit Suisse.

