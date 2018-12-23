Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) stake by 76.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 9,149 shares as Enpro Inds Inc (NPO)’s stock declined 13.40%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 2,810 shares with $205,000 value, down from 11,959 last quarter. Enpro Inds Inc now has $1.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 823,236 shares traded or 468.75% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 27.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico

Markel Corp decreased Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) stake by 51.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Markel Corp sold 86,000 shares as Sensata Technologies Holding (ST)’s stock declined 14.27%. The Markel Corp holds 82,000 shares with $4.06M value, down from 168,000 last quarter. Sensata Technologies Holding now has $6.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 2.08 million shares traded or 65.23% up from the average. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) has declined 7.51% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ST News: 11/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Sensata Technologies Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.57-Adj EPS $3.73; 07/05/2018 – Sensata at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC ST.N – SENSATA IS MAINTAINING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $3.57 TO $3.73; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies 1Q EPS 52c; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies 1Q Net $90.5M; 24/04/2018 – SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC ST.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies 1Q Rev $886.3M

Markel Corp increased Verizon (NYSE:VZ) stake by 41,000 shares to 93,000 valued at $4.97 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) stake by 17,000 shares and now owns 521,700 shares. Heico Corp Class A (NYSE:HEI.A) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.17 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 0 investors sold ST shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.87% less from 10.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tesuji Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 10.50 million shares. The Virginia-based Markel Corporation has invested 0.07% in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST). Stanley accumulated 1.22% or 100,545 shares.

More notable recent Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Cannabis company Hexo applies for NYSE American listing – MarketWatch” on December 21, 2018, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “NYSE Needed Some Pretend Traders – Bloomberg” published on December 14, 2018, Wsj.com published: “Trump Declares Day of Mourning for Bush; NYSE and Nasdaq Say They Will Close – The Wall Street Journal” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Jefferies Stays Aggressive With 4 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fortune.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Markets to Close Wednesday to Honor President George H.W. Bush – Fortune” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Analysts await Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.87 per share. ST’s profit will be $162.51M for 10.69 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Sensata Technologies Holding PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.79% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Sensata Technologies Hold (NYSE:ST), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sensata Technologies Hold had 7 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Canaccord Genuity. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) on Monday, September 17 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 31 with “Underweight”.

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) stake by 1.54M shares to 2.07M valued at $600.98M in 2018Q3. It also upped F5 Networks Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FFIV) stake by 88,926 shares and now owns 97,300 shares. Intuit (Call) (NASDAQ:INTU) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EnPro Industries had 3 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of NPO in report on Monday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) rating on Thursday, November 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $74 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold NPO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.01 million shares or 7.52% less from 20.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited invested in 589,112 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 3,388 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 2,017 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 1,477 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 26,719 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,890 shares. Howe And Rusling accumulated 20 shares. Parametric Ltd Co has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Principal Finance Group accumulated 0.01% or 169,254 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Co has 11,458 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 3,986 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,445 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 2.07M shares.

Analysts await EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 32.84% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NPO’s profit will be $18.46M for 16.36 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by EnPro Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.56% negative EPS growth.