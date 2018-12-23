Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 34.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 27,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,799 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.71 million, down from 78,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83 million shares traded or 103.88% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 5.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 39,677 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.08M, up from 37,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $204.85. About 403,137 shares traded or 56.17% up from the average. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 15.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $12.10 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by McVey Richard M, worth $4.11 million on Thursday, November 8. $2.39 million worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares were sold by Themelis Nicholas.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $277.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,429 shares to 89,914 shares, valued at $20.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 87 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 35.94 million shares or 4.56% less from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis holds 0.16% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 153,657 shares. Comm Fincl Bank owns 1,214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 1,480 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Lc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 4,415 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 4,956 shares. The North Carolina-based State Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 89,153 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 0.07% or 19,297 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0.06% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 9,450 shares. Fund Sa holds 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 6,858 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Fmr Ltd Liability owns 77,807 shares. Stevens Mgmt Lp has 11,274 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 48,461 shares stake.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 sales for $13.32 million activity. 12,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $2.94M were sold by Rencher Bradley. $19,607 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was bought by Ricks David A on Monday, September 24. Parasnis Abhay sold $2.73 million worth of stock or 10,500 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 19,408 shares to 23,694 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).