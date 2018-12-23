Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 29.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 547,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $314.12M, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 2.50 million shares traded or 64.28% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has declined 15.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 11/04/2018 – CtW Recommends Equifax Shareholders Vote Against 3 Directors; 14/03/2018 – SEC accuses ex-Equifax executive of insider trading; 05/03/2018 – Equifax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Equifax now admits passport info was among stolen data in huge breach; 15/03/2018 – Law 360 [Reg]: Equifax Insider Trading Charges Show Need For Action Plan; 14/03/2018 – Love it! After $EFX internal investigation CLEARED execs of insider trading ahead of breach announcement, @SEC_Enforcement charges CIO w/ insider trading. Not a coincidence after all; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Net $90.9M

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 8.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,276 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.13M, down from 12,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $376.55. About 1.28 million shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analysts Weigh In Bullishly on LULU, SWK, SHW Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Too Expensive Still – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Longbow Research Resumes Sherwin-Williams (SHW) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower, Crude Oil Rises – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sticking With A Buy Of Sherwin Williams – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $4.14 EPS, up 40.34% or $1.19 from last year’s $2.95 per share. SHW’s profit will be $385.60 million for 22.74 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.68 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.11% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 insider sales for $14.78 million activity. KROPF SUSAN J sold $443,203 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Thursday, July 26. Hodnik David F sold $234,328 worth of stock. 20,946 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares with value of $9.20M were sold by MORIKIS JOHN G. On Monday, October 29 the insider STROPKI JOHN M bought $253,125. $2.33 million worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares were sold by GILLIGAN THOMAS P. IPPOLITO PETER J. sold $1.69 million worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Tuesday, July 31.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $310.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 37,759 shares to 98,916 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance, Japan-based fund reported 2,100 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 56,897 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 628 shares. Capstone Advsr Lc invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Advsr Asset accumulated 15,356 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Clinton Gru Incorporated invested in 1.01% or 6,204 shares. State Street holds 3.57 million shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 660 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.12% or 22,403 shares. Btim Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 492 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 874,275 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 28,400 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Wealthcare Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Among 33 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sherwin-Williams Company had 78 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, August 14. As per Friday, July 22, the company rating was upgraded by CLSA. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 30 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $500 target in Wednesday, July 25 report. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, November 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 10 by Argus Research. As per Tuesday, November 8, the company rating was upgraded by Evercore.

More recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Equifax (EFX) Canada Reports Acquisition of JLR Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Equifax® Canada Acquires JLR Inc., a Leading Property Knowledge Company – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Equifax, Celanese, McKesson, ManpowerGroup, NewMarket, and Phillips 66 â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 07, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $8.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 73,010 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $176.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 478,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.07M shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Among 20 analysts covering Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Equifax Inc had 76 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 13 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, September 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, October 25. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $150 target in Wednesday, September 21 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135.0 target in Friday, March 9 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 27. On Tuesday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 5. The company was maintained on Monday, November 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, March 23 by Atlantic Securities.