Markston International Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 6.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 2,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,850 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.71M, up from 36,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 8.96 million shares traded or 128.44% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Rev $10.04B; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.80 PER COMMON SHARE FROM $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE; 05/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds LG Chem; 16/03/2018 – Goldman tells its clients to buy high-growth companies at reasonable valuations; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS CURRENT CONCERNS ABOUT U.S. YIELD CURVE INVERSION “OVERBLOWN”; 30/05/2018 – Triumvira Immunologics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: Sachs Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum and 2018 BIO; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES ASIA ’18 GAS PRICE F/C 17% TO $7.15/MMBTU; 05/03/2018 Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of March 5 (Table); 26/04/2018 – German discount fashion retailer NKD put up for sale

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 10.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 14,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,302 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.77M, up from 130,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 8.84M shares traded or 111.76% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY SLE UPDATE ON DISPUTE W/ SUNTRUST OIL; 20/03/2018 – Cabot Corp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – Mercury Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 08/05/2018 – Nautilus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 10/04/2018 – Ingevity at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – SUNTRUST NAMES STAN LITTLE PRESIDENT OF THE SUNTRUST FOUNDATION; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARD DURING 1Q OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Had Total Shareholders’ Equity of $24.3B at March 31; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had 115 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Buy” rating by Rafferty on Monday, October 17. UBS maintained the shares of GS in report on Friday, January 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, January 5 with “Outperform”. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 12 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 24. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Outperform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, November 29. On Tuesday, January 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”. As per Friday, February 24, the company rating was downgraded by Berenberg. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Tuesday, September 26 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GS in report on Monday, November 13 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank has 44,480 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Brinker owns 0.15% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 18,645 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 1.3% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Colony Gru Ltd Llc reported 8,655 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset LP invested in 0.28% or 2,390 shares. Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated holds 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 1,072 shares. Mckinley Management Ltd Liability Company Delaware holds 1,102 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Oppenheimer And Company Incorporated owns 40,865 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Sol Management reported 1,642 shares. The Vermont-based Maple Mngmt has invested 1.47% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Schroder Mgmt Grp invested in 0.25% or 654,906 shares. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Invest Counsel Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na stated it has 932 shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv invested in 0.22% or 1,405 shares.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $932.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 620 shares to 24,089 shares, valued at $28.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,456 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 26,935 shares to 640,593 shares, valued at $21.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Korn Ferry International Inc (NYSE:KFY) by 18,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,901 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold STI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 356.40 million shares or 4.46% less from 373.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thomasville National Bank stated it has 6,666 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Lee Danner And Bass Inc holds 0.26% or 39,012 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 439,550 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Pggm Investments has invested 0.21% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Convergence Invest Prtn Limited holds 20,237 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Inc Adv has 63,143 shares. Virtu Ltd has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Argent Tru reported 39,646 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 18,520 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Ltd Liability Co accumulated 336 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 412,575 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited, Ireland-based fund reported 10,561 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). State Street Corp reported 22.93 million shares.

