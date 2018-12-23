Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 191.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 118,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 180,714 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.96M, up from 61,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76M shares traded or 141.64% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 65.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 165,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,881 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.74 million, down from 254,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $102.88. About 4.32 million shares traded or 78.73% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Raises Quarterly Dividend to 41c From 33c; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5,006 MLN VS $4,912 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, AT THE SAME TIME, LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT AND WAGES ARE RISING IN MANY MARKETS – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 07/03/2018 – Moxy To ‘Play On’ Across Europe With Expected Entry To More Than 40 New Cities By The End Of 2020; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “NASDAQ: MAR Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Marriott International, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “‘Safer’ Dividend NASDAQ Dogs Hunt 26.5%-59.4% Net Gains Per Broker December Targets – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Marriott International, Inc. – MAR – GlobeNewswire” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “U.S. stocks surge on Friday amid G-20 talks and cement best week for S&P 500, Nasdaq in about 7 years – MarketWatch” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MAR INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Marriott International, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Class Action â€“ MAR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.12 per share. MAR’s profit will be $477.58M for 18.37 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 63 investors sold MAR shares while 260 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 209.52 million shares or 1.19% more from 207.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability owns 29,396 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 34,833 shares. Raymond James Associate owns 222,144 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company reported 0.29% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Endurance Wealth owns 225 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 0.02% or 2,420 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 58,800 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 7,484 shares. Private Wealth holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 5,384 shares. 1,598 are owned by Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri. Carderock Cap Mgmt accumulated 10,972 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Fort LP has invested 0.21% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Twin Cap Mgmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 46,350 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Llc owns 362,693 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Among 24 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Marriott International had 79 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, November 4, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, November 8. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, November 8 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 16. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, November 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 12. Citigroup downgraded the shares of MAR in report on Wednesday, December 12 to “Neutral” rating. The company was initiated on Monday, September 26 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Hold” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, August 5. On Monday, January 29 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $556.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 150,628 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $83.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. OLSON LAURIE J had sold 10,214 shares worth $418,774.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer, Merck cancel avelumab study – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Commences Phase 3 Program for 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (20vPnC) Candidate, PF-06482077 – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Oncology Biosimilar, ZIRABEV – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Enters Strategic Research Collaboration & License Agreement with Kineta Immuno-Oncology to Develop New Cancer Immunotherapies – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE), Astellas Pharma Inc. Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 3 ARCHES Trial of XTANDI (enzalutamide) in Men with Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 272,577 shares. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.99% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 3,980 were accumulated by Aviance Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Pure Advsr Inc has 0.29% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Donaldson Capital Limited Liability Co reported 740,284 shares or 2.85% of all its holdings. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% or 6,312 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, British Columbia Management has 0.83% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 171,111 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Mcrae Cap Mgmt invested in 20,074 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0.43% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 14.20 million shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 1.07% or 16.13 million shares. 33,198 are held by Bangor Bankshares. Hl Fincl Services invested in 2.15% or 3.16M shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability holds 2.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 297,273 shares. Graybill Bartz & Associate invested in 2.98% or 93,274 shares.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 132,447 shares to 23,213 shares, valued at $597,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 28,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,899 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).